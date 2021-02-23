Genshin Impact KFC Collaboration Leaked: Check Out What Zeniet Posted On Their Twitter

Genshin Impact is rising in popularity by the day. Players from all around the world are flocking towards the game to give it a try. The fantasy-themed RPG has a massive playground for the players to get lost in. It has a huge amount of resources to collect and craft new items. It has a rich and diverse questline that immerses the player into the game. Genshin Impact also introduces new events, missions, and other items through their updates. Genshin Impact KFC collaboration leaked is what every player wants to learn more about.

Genshin Impact KFC collaboration leaked

Genshin Impact KFC Collaboration is the first major collaboration between this game and another IP. The news of this collaboration was leaked through Zeniet on Twitter, who is one of the creators for Genshin Impact. In his tweet, players saw an image with Diluc and Noelle acting as KFC Mascots with Chinese typography. This Genshin Impact KFC Collaboration comes as a surprise to every player, but it isn’t a surprise that KFC is making another move in the gaming industry.

KFC collaborating with Genshin Impact.

Offering limited time KFC Diluc Bucket and Wing skin. pic.twitter.com/QXK3NvWJra — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) February 22, 2021

KFC Console Price

Many are wondering how much Colonel Sander’s console could cost the players, will it be cost-friendly like their food or are they going with a different approach in the console business. The fans might have to wait for the reveal as the KFC Console Price has not been officially announced as of now.

KFC Console Specs

Here’s where everyone’s interest lies. All the people want to know how the Chicken Company is going to stand against its veteran competitors. How are they going to provide something more or be at par at the level the next-gen consoles are at right now. Not much has been spoken about the KFC Console specs, but from what we know, the console is a high-end VR-enabled PC. KFC Console also boasts 4k resolution at 240 FPS. Other specs include an Intel Nuc 9 CPU, Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD, and a ray-tracing enable NVIDIA GPU.

Is the KFC Console Real?

This is still a confusion for many and hopefully, this clears it out. KFC is deadly serious about releasing a new console and entering the competition. At first, when the trailer came out, everyone thought it was a joke by the fast-food joint, but little did they know that they are actually planning and developing a high-end console that can battle the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Not much has been revealed about the console but enough light has been shed for the players to know that KFC has gone all-in in their new venture.

