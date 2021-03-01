Genshin Impact Daily Check In: Check Out The New Genshin Impact Community Feature

Genshin Impact has grown in popularity faily quickly. The free-to-play game has a huge player base already. The game is incredibly fun to play with Anime-style combat and characters. The world of Genshin Impact looks like it has taken inspiration from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It is an RPG and includes the core features of that too. Players need to wander around the World of Teyvat, gathering items and resources to level up their gear and characters. Many have inquired about Genshin Impact Daily Check in.

Genshin Impact Daily Check In

Genshin Impact has brought a new feature to the community of the game. This new feature is called Daily Check-in. The new feature has been added with the goal to make the Genshin Impact community stronger and more engaging. Players can use this feature to check in and earn rewards. Players can log in each day to the HoYoLAB Community and click "Check-in", then claim Primogems and other in-game rewards. Here’s how to Daily Check in:

Players need to open the Hoyolab website and log in with their Mihoyo account

Then the players need to click Check in

After the players have checked in, they will receive rewards through ingame emails

There is a new reward for each day that players can earn by using the Daily Check in feature.

How to Delete Mihoyo Account in Genshin Impact?

Gacha mechanics of Genshin Impact makes the most determined players opt for rerolls, this is a common practice by players that want to start the game with the best characters and items. To successfully perform a reroll the player will have to delete their old Mihoyo account and create a new one.

Unfortunately for the PS4 users, rerolling is not an option as their Genshin Impact Account is connected to their PSN account, players will have to delete and create a new PSN account in order to reroll which isn’t a viable option as the player will lose all the games and other valuable information from that account. Players can delete and create a new mihoyo account on the mobile or PC application. Here is how to delete Mihoyo account in Genshin Impact:

Open Gmail

Compose new mail

Address the mail to Genshin Impact Support Team

Genshin Impact support email id is genshin_cm@mihoyo.com, genshin_cs@mihoyo.com

Write mail requesting the support team to delete the mihoyo account and provide them with the respective mihoyo account login

The Genshin Impact support team should perform the Mihoyo account delete within 30-60 days.

