Genshin Impact Skyward Harp: Learn More About This Mythical Bow In Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is taking the spotlight in the free-to-play category of games. The game offers a plethora of characters to choose from. It provides the players with Fantasy Themed RPG elements and has really interesting elemental powers for each character. The game is filled with varying bosses, puzzles, and quests for players to pour hours in at once. The looting and crafting system of the game has been appreciated.

Genshin Impact has an elaborate weapon system too. It has a massive arsenal of weapons to choose from. These weapon choices are critical for progression in the later stages of the game. Many want to learn more about Genshin Impact Skyward Harp.

Genshin Impact Skyward Harp

The Skyward harp in Genshin Impact is a mythical bow that players can use to wreak havoc from a distance. This long-range weapon looks out of this world with a gold metallic body with neon blue accents. The description for the bow reads:

"A great bow symbolizes Dvalin's affiliation with the Anemo Archon. The sound of the bow firing is music to the Anemo Archon's ears. It contains the power of the sky and wind within."

Check out the stats for the Skyward Harp in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 48 DMG

Type: Bow

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 4.8%

Rarity: 5-star

Echoing Ballad: Increases CRIT DMG by 20%. Hits have a 60% chance to inflict a small AoE attack, dealing 125% Physical ATK DMG. Can only occur once every 4s.

Skyward Blade Genshin Impact

The Skyward blade is known as the second-best sword in the game. This mighty sword has a description for itself, which reads:

“The sword of a knight symbolizes the restored honor of Dvalin. The blessings of the Anemo Archon rest on the fuller of the blade, imbuing the sword with the powers of the sky and the wind.”

Check out the stats for the Skyward Blade in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 46 DMG

Type: Sword

Secondary Stat: 12%

Secondary Stat Type: Energy Recharge

Rarity: 5-star

Black Sword in Genshin Impact

The Black Sword is a classy-looking, lethal weapon. This sword stands at the number 5 position on the sword tier list in Genshin Impact. The description for the Black Sword reads:

“A pitch-black longsword that thirsts for violence and conflict. It is said that this weapon can cause its user to become drunk on the red wine of slaughter.”

Check out the stats for the Black Sword in Genshin Impact below:

Base Attack at Level 1: 42 DMG

Type: Sword

Ability: Crit Rate increases at 6.0%

Rarity: 4-star

