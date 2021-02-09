Ghost Aydan Shadow Banned From Warzone By Activision; Know What Is A Shadow-ban

Call of Duty: Warzone is certainly one of the biggest titles in the battle royale genre and it continues to get better with every update. The free-to-play online multiplayer from Activision is a rather polished game; however, it is not impervious to exploits and cheats. To tackle such issues, the developers have decided to shadow ban players across the platform. However, the recent news says that the popular Warzone Streamer, Ghost Aydan also got shadow banned by Activision.

Is Ghost Aydan shadow banned by Activision?

Activision is one of the strict developers that has been taking quite extreme measures to eradicate the cheating and hacking issues persistent in Warzone. The organisation has been on a banning spree since early February and claims to have shadow banned around 60,000 cheaters from the servers. However, such extreme measures have resulted in ill banning because many innocent players and streamers were also banned without any prior notice. One such streamer is Ghost Aydan who was shadow banned by the organisation on February 6, 2021.

Aydan Conrad aka Ghost Aydan has around 2 million followers on Twitch and he is one of the most incredible players who stream Call of Duty games. The Twitch star revealed about his ban through his official Twitter handle saying “I got shadow-banned on Warzone”. He did not say much before or after this Tweet. But, he is not the only Warzone streamer who was shadow banned.

Many YouTubers, Twitch streamers and other players have also reported being banned for no reason, and are stuck with the shadow ban for months. Such creators are often forced to start a new account in order to play and create content. However, it is sure that Ghost Aydan will figure something out by contacting Activision support team.

I got shadow-banned on Warzone... wtf? — Aydan (@aydan) February 6, 2021

What is shadow banning in Call of Duty Warzone?

Activision has strong policies and rules when it comes to bad behaviour by its community. Similarly, shadow banning is a process in which the developer blacklists accounts of players. Now, these players do not get to play from the wider pool of players in matchmaking, instead, they are placed into matches filled with more cheaters and hackers.

