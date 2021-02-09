Ninja Quits Fortnite Due To Unfair Sniping Attempts; Says, "I Don’t Play It Anymore"

Fortnite players are currently enjoying the game's Zero point event with new skins and interesting challenges. However, as the multiplayer survival games keep on growing in popularity, more and more players join in for the fun. Nevertheless, some players play the game for pass time and there are others who stream it different mediums like YouTube, Discord or others. But, a popular Fortnite streamer who goes by the name Ninja had announced that he would not continue to stream any further. So, here is what triggered Ninja to make such a decision.

Ninja quits Fortnite due to unfair sniping

The well-known Fortnite streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has been a part of the Fortnite community from a very long time. He is known for his impressive gaming skills especially when it comes to strategies while killing players or bosses in the game. However, Blevins seems to have been triggered really bad this time after a long humiliation by other players.

Yes, the reason behind Ninja deciding to quit is not related to the game in any way, it is rather related to a set of players who are violating the platforms sole purpose, fair gameplay. Over the past few days, Blevins has fallen victim to multiple stream sniping attempts from a number of players. In simple terms, many players around the world are targetting Ninja by using his stream as a medium to locate his presence in the game. They later track him down and kill him when he has no idea. Blevins is now a victim of screen-peaking in which he has no control and others know his whereabouts.

In a recent stream, Blevins expressed with frustration by saying: "It’s the same kids, bro. Get out of my game. Get away from me. You’re not proving anything by going into a f*****g game and running to someone, and when you know, they’re in a fight with somebody and f*****g killing them. But good for you, man. Get your f*****g clip. Send it to your buddies. You killed Ninja. I haven’t played the game in forever. I don’t play it anymore. I come back, and I still almost kill all of you idiots." This may be quite a lot to handle for Ninja because he is streaming for his audience and there is a group of people who are trying to destroy his reputation and self-image.

