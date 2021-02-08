Valve Breaks Its Own Record Of Concurrent Steam Users With Jaw-dropping Numbers

The gaming industry keeps growing faster with next-gen consoles coming up, new portals launching such as Google Stadia and more. However, Steam, a PC Platform by the game developer organisation Valve, has broken its own record for the highest number of concurrent players recorded online. The organisation recorded a massive 26.4 million users which are higher than ever. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Valve breaks its own record by 26.4 million concurrent Steam users

It has happened again, Valve seems to be unstoppable when it comes to player retention and appeal. The organisation on its PC Platform Steam has broken its own record which was initially 25.4 million users in early January 2021. The current record for the highest number of concurrent players recorded online is 26.4 million users. The game developer seems to have been breaking records one after another as the coronavirus pandemic hit.

According to SteamDB earlier today, the platform experienced an all-time peak of concurrent users which is 26,401,443 Steam users. In the table, we can see a fascinating growing trend in PC play. Apart from this, the PC platform also hit the 120 million monthly active users milestone last month. Valve in a statement to Euro Gamer said, "While Steam was already seeing significant growth in 2020 before COVID-19 lockdowns, video game playtime surged when people started staying home, dramatically increasing the number of customers buying and playing games, and hopefully bringing some joy to counter-balance some of the craziness that was 2020."

Also, Valve, a US-based firm, is all set to launch its China-based operation with an official Chinese Steam client (an official Chinese version of Steam), made in partnership with the Huzhou-based mega-developer Perfect World, which is a segregated version of the service. Reportedly, it will launch with around 40 games, each of which is planned to be officially licensed, regulated, and localized for the Chinese market. Some of the first available titles are said to include Valve’s own DOTA2 and DOTA: Underlords, as well as the 2018 mountain-biking game Descenders.

