Ghost Of Tsushima All Armor Sets, Weapons, Masks And Outfits: Full List

Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima has been launched on PlayStation 4 as its last major exclusive game to be released by Sony. Players are intrigued by the extensive list of Ghost of Tsushima outfits, armor sets, weapons, and more. The game was released just today that is July 17, and it has is already creating a lot of buzz in just a few hours after its release. The armors, masks and weapons are too fascinating as it gives out a perfect feel of a travelling, vengeful Samurai. If you are wonder about the list of Ghost of Tsushima all armor sets and more, then here is everything you have been looking for.

Ghost of Tsushima all Armor sets

Broken Armor

Traveller's Attire

Ronin Attire

Samurai Clan Armor

Tadayori's Armor

Sakai Clan Armor

Kensei's Armor

Gosaku's Armor

Ghost Armor

Mongol Commander's Armor

Fundoshi

Full List of Ghost of Tsushima Masks

Sakai Mask

Ghost Mask

Sacred Mountain Messenger

Wolf of Tsushima

Purity of War

Shattered Mask of Tomoe

Adachi Half Mask

Conqueror’s Mask

Glowering Warrior

Avenging Lord

Thief’s Wrap

Snows of Kamiagata

Brutal Bandit

Haunted Dreams

Guardian’s Scowl

Nasu Baba’s Wrath

Venerable Spirit

Kijin’s Blood

Full list of Ghost of Tsushima Weapons

Sakai Katana – Automatically obtained during the Prologue, unmissable.

Sakai Tanto – Automatically obtained during Act 1 – Main Quest: The Warrior’s Code.

Half Bow – Automatically obtained during Act 1 – Main Quest: The Tale of Sensei Ishikawa.

Longbow – Reward for completing Mythic Tale “The Curse of Uchitsune” (Region 1).

Blowgun – Automatically obtained during Act 2 – Main Quest: Ghosts from the Past.

Flaming Arrow – Unlocked during Side Tale “The Way of the Bow (Ishikawa Tale 4 of 9)“.

Hallucination Dart – Unlocked during Side Tale “The Proud Do Not Endure (Yuriko Tale 1 of 2)“.

Kunai – Buy the Kunai Skill (Ghost Weapons Skill Tree).

Black Powder Bomb – You need to buy the Black Powder Bombs Skill (Ghost Weapons Skill Tree).

Smoke Bomb – You need to buy the Smoke Bombs Skill (Ghost Weapons Skill Tree).

Sticky Bomb – You need to buy the Sticky Bombs Skill (Ghost Weapons Skill Tree).

Wind Chime – You need to buy the Wind Chime Skill (Ghost Weapons Skill Tree).

All Images ~ Ghost of Tsushima

