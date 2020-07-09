How To Survive The Alatreon Supernova? Alatreon Guide, Weakness, And Weapons

Alatreon is amongst the most powerful enemies in Monster Hunter 3 that a player would face. The Alatreon comes in the Special Assignment of Blazing Black Twilight. However, it is widely considered that killing it in the first try will be difficult for any gamer due to its intense power level. Many people feel frustrated after multiple attempts and some give, but note that surviving Alatreon Supernova and killing it is not impossible. If you are wondering how to survive Alatreon Supernova or how to kill Alatreon in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, here is all you need to know.

How to fight Alatreon?

Image ~ Monster Hunter 3

Surviving Alatreon Supernova is not rocket science and anyone can do it easily with a few tricks and also by just paying attention to NPCs' guidance throughout the fight. This forbidden elder dragon shifts between Ice, Fire, and Dragon elemental attacks. So to survive Alatreon Supernova, you need to have a proper counter to these by using the right elements at the right time. Alatreon battle is all about elemental damage which will make this dragon fall to the ground. This monster has several weaknesses and using his vulnerabilities to your advantage is of utmost importance so it is advised to utilize weapons mentioned below accordingly.

Also Read | Five best VPNs for PUBG Mobile: Find your favourite VPN portal here

Alatreon weapons that you need to tackle him

Dragon Active:

Fire+

Water+

Thunder+

Ice+

Dragon++

Also Read | 180+ Best COC Clan Names: Full list of cool and legendary names here

Fire Active:

Fire

Water++

Thunder+

Ice+++

Dragon+

Ice Active:

Fire+++

Water+

Thunder++

Ice

Dragon+

Alatreon weakness

The horns, tail, and forelegs are the major Alatreon weakness area. To survive MHW Alatreon Supernova, you would have to break these body parts and sever the wings and tail, and this will weaken him. Breaking the horns of Alatreon with elemental damage is essential as it will help you to stop the dragon from shifting to Fire or Ice Active. However, the only problem that you will face the most while battling against him is his Alatreon Supernova, called Escaton Judgment.

Also Read | Fortnite Leaks for Season 3 reveal new skins, gameplay and more

How to Survive the Alatreon Supernova?

The Alatreon Supernova is the ultimate move of Alatreon. He is capable of destroying his enemies with one hit your health with this attack. To survive the Alatreon Supernova you need to have a good strategy prepared. A player needs to weaken it enough which will make him unleash a weaker Supernova attack. To weaken the dragon, use the above suggestions. You need a good team to fight against Alatreon or else it would be tougher while facing him alone. However, many players have defeated him solo as well.

Also Read | Fortnite Land Choppa at Steamy Stacks: Learn how and where to land here