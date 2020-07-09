Is Gameloop Banned In India? Gameloop Emulator Origin Country And Other Details

One of the most loved apps for people who love to play mobile games, Gameloop has been providing its users with an interface to play mobile games on PC. However, recently, 59 Chinese apps have been banned by the Indian Home Ministry on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. These apps have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Many users of this gaming from India have been wondering "is Gameloop banned in India?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is Gameloop banned in India?

Gameloop Emulator has a vast user base around the world. Many gamers and pro players use Gameloop Emulator to download mobile games especially PUBG Mobile to play them on PC. It allows users to use several mobile apps even Google Play Store on PC to download apps. However, the ban on 59 Chinese apps has worried many Indian users of Gameloop Emulator who have been using this software to play their favourite games. Nonetheless, one can rest assured that the app and the website to Gameloop download would not stop, as of now, as the Home Ministry has not banned the online retail brand in the country yet.

Gameloop Emulator is from which country?

Gameloop Emulator is a Chinese online retail company owned by Tencent Games. The PC games downloader was launched in the year 2018 to provide PC users with an easy way to enjoy and play mobile games on their Laptop or PC. Many Tencent apps such as WeChat, QQ, Kikoo, Voo, Nimbuzz, Helo, Qzone, ShareChat and more are currently banned in India, however, Gameloop is still functioning well for many PC users.

Is PUBG banned in India?

PUBG Mobile is popular for being one of the best online survival games with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It allows mobile gamers to enter into a battle arena and survive till the end. The craze to earn a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner is something that has made this game one of the best in the genre. However, gamers can rest assured that this amazement would not stop, as of now, as the Home Ministry has not banned the mobile game in the country yet. Along with PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile is also not banned in India. COD Mobile is another popular game along the lines of PUBG Mobile.

Image ~ Shutterstock.

