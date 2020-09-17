PS5 Release Date, Price, Pre-order Details & More: How Much Will PS5 Cost You?

The Sony Interactive Entertainment's online event held on yesterday i.e. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, revealed many things related to PlayStation 5. The console's fans are relieved after the big announcements related to release date, price and more after a very long wait. This is the reason why many PS fans are wondering about the PS5 release date, price, pre-orders and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

PS5 price

After Microsoft revealed the pricing of Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, PlayStation's online event has also finally revealed the price of the upcoming PS5. The Sony Interactives PlayStation 5 is going to be available in 2 variants such as PS5 and PS5 digital version. The PS5 digital version is the same gaming console, however, without the Blu-ray drive. The PS5 price has been announced to be $500/ £450/ €500. On the other hand, the PS5 digital version is priced at $400/ £360/ €400.

PS5 release date

With several games announced, PS5 is going to leave players awestruck with an incredible gaming experience with many games like Batman Arkham City, Last of Us 2 Remastered, Ratchet & Clank and many more. However, the PS5 release date has been revealed finally and the game console will first come out in the North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea markets on November 12, 2020. The rest of the world will get access to it from November 19, 2020.

PS5 pre-order details

With 825GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, PlayStation 5 leaves fans stunned with its specifications. This is why many are eager to know PS5 Pre-order details to book their favourite console. However, PS5 pre-orders have not yet started. But, in a recent Tweet, Sony revealed that the pre-orders will start "as early as tomorrow at select retailers." This means the PS5 pre-orders might begin from tomorrow i.e. September 18, 2020. For now, you can register your name for the "limited quantity" of systems that will be available for preordering at playstation.com.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Promo Image ~ PlayStation YouTube

