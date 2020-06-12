Gran Turismo 7 Will Be Available exclusively On PlayStation 5; Check Details

During the recent PlayStation's Future of Gaming event, Sony announced many games and one of the most awaited ones among them is Gran Turismo 7. Polyphony Digital is finally going to release its latest game version of the Gran Turismo series. PlayStation also shared a video on its YouTube channel.

Gran Turismo 7 for PS5

After the previous game in the series, that is Gran Turismo Sport which released in 2017, the upcoming game will have a lot of changes. Gran Turismo Sport focused on top-end cars along with an emphasis on multiplayer and esports. Gran Turismo 7 will feature a career mode along with some new features and a collection of fascinating cars. The upcoming game will be playable on PS5 and it will be an exclusive PS5 only game.

Sony PS5 Games

There were also many other games that were announced during the launch event. Some of the popular games include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Hitman 3, Resident Evil 8: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, NBA 2K21, Horizon: Forbidden West and many more. After the announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming impressive games. The release date of these games has not been confirmed yet.

Sony PS5 console

The latest PS5 console introduced by Sony sports a futuristic look. The design looks way different than other gaming consoles. The unit features a black body encased in a white outer shell, being both minimal and radical at the same time. The new console will reportedly come with a bunch of accessories too. These include a camera, headphones, and even a remote control. The price of the console was not announced at the online event. The upcoming PlayStation 5 will support 8K graphics, 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 3D audio and compatibility with PS4 Games.

PS5's memory size

PS5's Solid-state drive (SSD) will have 825 GB space. The previous version which is PS4 had a Hard disk drive (HDD) of 500GB and 1TB. The reason Sony planned to switch from HDD to SSD is because of the better performance it gives while playing games. As per reports, the company might plan to increase its SSD space due to the increase in file sizes of the newer games or upcoming games. Sony's PS5 will also have external storage with USB HDD support.

