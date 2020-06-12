PS5 Games List: All The Games Announced With The New Generation Of Consoles

Sony hosted a virtual event today where it showcased their latest iteration of the PlayStation console. The latest PS5 consoles will come in both an all-digital version and standard version which supports a physical disc drive. During the virtual event, Sony unveiled some of the games which will be released for the PS5 platform and have been dedicatedly designed for the newer consoles. Check out the list of all the games announced during Sony's PS5 virtual event below -

Detailed PS5 game announcement list

Grand Theft Auto 5 ("expanded and enhanced" - Rockstar Games/2K) - 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) - Holiday 2020

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Project Athia (Luminous Productions/Square Enix)

Stray (Bluetwelve/Annapurna Interactive) - 2021

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE Worldwide Studios)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital) -

Destruction Allstars (Lucid)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP Mode)

Oddworld: Soulstorm (Oddworld Inhabitants)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Tango Gameworks) - 2021

Jett: The Far Shore (Superbrothers & Pine Scented) - Holiday 2020

Godfall (Counterplay Games/Gearbox) - Holiday 2020

Solar Ash (Heart Machine) - 2021

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive) - January 2021

Astro's Playroom (Japan Studio/Team Asobi)

Little Devil Inside (Neostream)

NBA 2K21 (2K) - Fall 2020

BugSnax (Young Horses) - Holiday 2020

Demon's Souls Remake (BluePoint Games/Japan Studio) - TBA

Deathloop (Arkane Lyon/Bethesda Softworks) - TBA

Resident Evil 8: Village (Capcom) - 2021

Pragmata (Capcom) - 2022

Horizon: Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games) - TBA

Also read: Sony PS5 Announced With An Ultra-futuristic Look & Two Variants, Price Not Revealed

Sony has surprised a number of fans with surprise game announcements which weren't leaked earlier. The latest Spider-Man game featuring Miles Morales in the centerstage was away from the limelight before getting announced at the launch event today. Check out the trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales below -

Also read: PS5 leaks hint at premium pricing: Find out what the PlayStation 5 looks like

Also read: Sony PS5 console specifications: Everything to know about the latest 120Hz console

The latest Ps5 consoles introduced by Sony sport an ultra-futuristic look. The latest consoles have been announced and showcased by PlayStation but details about the specifications and pricing of the gaming devices have not been revealed yet. It is expected that the prices and features of PS5 will be announced in the coming months.

Image courtesy - Official PlayStation YouTube

Also read: PS5 reveal: What will be the frame rate on the latest PlayStation console?