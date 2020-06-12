Sony PS5 Announced With An Ultra-futuristic Look & Two Variants, Price Not Revealed

The official PS5 launch event took place virtually today across PlayStation's social media platforms. Sony described the latest console by them as the Future of Gaming. The live stream event began at 1:30 AM IST and started off by giving fans a glimpse of all the games that have been specifically designed for PS5. The highlights of the game reveals easily became the announcement of Hitman III, 2K21 and Spider-Man Miles Morales. A number of games are set to launch along with the latest console by Sony. Though Sony showcased their latest gaming consoles, they did not reveal the exact specifications and the price of the console.

PS5 announced

Sony left fans baffled when it announced that there will be two versions of their latest gaming console PlayStation 5. The PS5 gaming console will feature an-all digital version too which along with a version which supports physical disc drive. The consoles have been titled PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition respectively. Though the official announcement event of PS5 did not give away any information about the specifications the console will sport.

The event held by Sony today was more like an introduction to the design and aesthetic of the latest PlayStation rather than diving deep into the specification aspect of the newest consoles. The event started off by showing trailers for the upcoming PS5 dedicated games which took over the majority of the event. Sony finally revealed its latest PS5 console towards the end of the event, keeping enthusiasts hooked till the event ended.

The latest consoles introduced by Sony flaunt looks of an ultra-futuristic robotic machine which includes gliding lines and a black central stratum. Sony has leaned more towards giving the consoles a futuristic look this time around which is evident with the entire set up showcased today. The console also seems to have broken away from the bulk and black of its predecessor to sport a minimalistic white and black look. The removal of a physical disc drive from the digital edition of PS5 could result in the console selling cheaper than the one with a physical drive but Sony has been tight-lipped about the product's price in their latest event. Check out PS5 launch event below -

