Grounded Multiplayer Not Working? Know All The Workarounds Suggested By Obsidian Games

The Early Access and Xbox Game Preview has begun for Obsidian's Grounded. Where many players were excited to start playing the game, it has been evidently seen that the game has some major bugs to be fixed soon. As per reports, Obsidian's Grounded multiplayer not working is the major issue that players are currently having. Apart from that, there are some other issues like connectivity problems, inviting friends issues and more. While players were demanding for a fix, Obsidian's Team for Grounded has provided some workarounds until a fix is not provided by the organisation. If you are having similar problems with the game, do not worry, here is all you need to know

Workarounds directed by Obsidian' Grounded Team to solve all the issues

Grounded multiplayer not working

If you continue to try to host a lobby, you would eventually be able to get in and get a game started. It simply means that players would repeatedly have to keep hitting the “Host New Online Session” button to host new games in the hopes that eventually, the game would start.

Grounded invite friends issues

Make sure you and your friends are following each other on the Xbox app to become "Friends". If you are already friends, Obsidian has discovered that this can be caused by time sync issues and are currently working to get a fix in for this. If you and your friends adjust your system clocks to match, this should bypass the issue until the fix is in.

Grounded rashing or freezing on the login screen

Obsidian is currently looking into this issue and players are hoping to have a fix soon. However, according to some players, giving the game permissions in their anti-virus has allowed them to bypass this issue.

Grounded no language options other than English

As per Obsidian's support team statement, the multiplayer game Grounded does not have translations for the Game Preview / Early Access version of Grounded. However, the team has assured players by saying that they will be getting translation in during the remaining development of the game.

Characters are getting permanently stuck in Grounded

If you quit and load your saved file, this should free up your stuck character. Nevertheless, make sure to save before exiting the game.

In-game voice chat is automatically set to "On activity" after restarting the game

As per the directions of Obsidian, changing the setting and changing it back should temporarily fix the issue for all the players.

If you are still experiencing issues with Grounded, please reach out to us here: https://t.co/ICTZACiFnF



We also have a thread on our forums with current known issues that we will continue to update.https://t.co/sTNywDoDM6 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 29, 2020

