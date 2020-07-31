Grounded PC Requirements: Here Are All Specifications Needed To Play The Game

Grounded has been a trending topic since its release. The players have been loving this new adventure survival game since its release. Since a number of players have been on this game, they have also been asking a number of questions related to the game. The Grounded players have been asking things like what the PC requirements for Grounded are. Well, we have answered those questions for all the gamers waiting to team up with their friends in Grounded. Read more to know the Grounded PC requirements.

Grounded PC Requirements

Like other games, Grounded does not require a hardcore PC with the most high-end specifications. An Intel Core i3-3225 CPU will be enough to play Grounded on your pc. This is the minimum power of the CPU that is needed in order to play Grounded seamlessly. One can also opt for a cheap graphics card you can and can opt for NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti. The minimum amount of memory that is needed for Grounded is around 4 GB of RAM installed on your computer. The players should have at least 8 GB of free disk space to install Grounded. Grounded is only compatible on PC only with Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit and upwards. Here are some Grounded PC specifications.

CPU: Intel Core i3-3225

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 4 GB

OS: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

More about Grounded

You all are amazing, and we love seeing everything you have been sharing regarding your time in #thebackyard! 🏡



This is just the beginning of our Grounded journey together, and we are excited to have you with us for this Xbox Game Preview / Steam Early Access adventure! pic.twitter.com/o7d3Fh51J1 — Grounded (@GroundedTheGame) July 29, 2020

Grounded has been one of the most anticipated games of 2020. It has been developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is available for Microsoft and Xbox. It was released on July 28, 2020 as an early access game and the players seem to love it already. In the game, the players need to control a character that has been shrunk to the size of an ant. The players have to make sure that their character is able to survive in a backyard filled with dangers. The makers have also assembled an amazing cast for the game. They are:

Ozioma Akagha as Willow

Josh Brenner as BURG.L

Charlet Takahashi Chung as Hoops

Zachary Levi as Wendell

Max Mittelman as Pete

Luke Youngblood as Max

