Grounded Multiplayer: How To Invite Friends In Grounded? Step By Step Guide

Grounded has been a trending topic since its release. The players have been loving this new adventure survival game. But as we all know, playing games with friends has been more exciting than playing it alone. The Grounded pliers have been asking things like “how to invite friends in Grounded?”. Well, we have answered those questions for all the gamers waiting to team up with their friends in Grounded.

Grounded Multiplayer

Currently, the makers have not yet made a direct connection where the players can invite their friends, but there is still a way to play the game with your buddies. If one wants to start a multiplayer game then they would have to create a different online game. Reportedly, the makers are already working on this and they will be bringing in this option with the game updates. Here are the steps to host a multiplayer game in Grounded.

How to invite friends in Grounded?

Open the Main Menu in Grounded

Click the Multiplayer option at the Main Menu

Click on the “Host Online Game” option

(Source: Gaming General Youtube)

Then the player will have to choose if they want to start a new game or continue playing the existing one

Once the player has created the game, their friends can join the game by clicking on “Join Online Game" option at the Main Menu

(Source: Gaming General Youtube)

Then they will have to search for their friend’s name in players currently playing Grounded

They should be able to join the game from there.

For this to succeed, the host needs to be in the Multiplayer game and not in the single-player mode

More about Grounded

Grounded has been one of the most anticipated games of 2020. It has been developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios. The game is available for Microsoft and Xbox. It was released on July 28, 2020, as an early access game and the players seem to love it already. In the game, the players need to control a character that has been shrunk to the size of an ant. The players have to make sure that their character is able to survive in a backyard filled with dangers. The makers have also assembled an amazing cast for the game. They are:

Ozioma Akagha as Willow

Josh Brenner as BURG.L

Charlet Takahashi Chung as Hoops

Zachary Levi as Wendell

Max Mittelman as Pete

Luke Youngblood as Max

