How To Get Level 2 Axe In Grounded? Learn How To Upgrade Your Axe Here

Obsidian's Grounded is now available for all the players in The Early Access of the game and Xbox Game Preview. Many players around the world have already begun playing the game. Apart from this, some players are facing numerous issues while playing the game such as multiplayer not working, connection problems and more. Yet, the game has managed to intrigue the audience with its incredible gaming interface and offerings. However, it has been noted that the excited players are finding it difficult to get tier 2 axe in the game. This is the reason why many of them are trying to find out about how to get level 2 axe in Grounded. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to get level 2 axe in Grounded?

To get the level 2 axe in Grounded, a player needs to collect certain items. These items are important as they help in obtaining the tier 2 axe easily. At first, you need a workbench without which you cannot make an axe. Second, you need three essential items to make an axe in Grounded which are mentioned below.

Ladybug Head x 1

Bombardier Parts x 3

Spider Silk x 4

How to get Ladybug head in Grounded?

Image~ Obsidian

Head to the area shown on the map above to find the Ladybug.

Search around for the Ladybug, as she has a wide patrol area. Make sure to not get swarmed by spiders.

Once you spot the Ladybug, you need to kill her as soon as possible before she starts attacking. She has great damage which can send you back to the respawn place in just two hits.

To kill Ladybug, carefully go near her, and stab her with your spear.

How to get Bombardier parts in Grounded?

To get the parts, you will need to fight Bombardier bugs. The Bombardier bugs can be found to the West of where you find the Ladybug. Be prepared for a tough fight, as these bugs are strong and laced with a gooey substance that they can spit on you which not only does some great damage but it also stuns you for a while.

How to get Spider Silk to upgrade axe in Grounded?

A player can Spider Silk by hitting Spider Webs using the Pebblet Axe. However, make sure to keep an eye out for spiders while doing it or else they might attack you in the process.

Once you have all the items, make your way to the Analyzer in the camp. Now Analyze the head of the Ladybug and other parts to unlock the Insect Axe recipe and then upgrade axe in Grounded. After this process, you would have unlocked the level 2 axe in Grounded.

