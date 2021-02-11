GTA 5 1.36 Update: Learn All About The New GTA Update Here

GTA 5 is one of the biggest names out there for offline and online multiplayer games. Rockstar has provided the players with a sturdy campaign and an endless online multiplayer journey for the players to partake in. GTA 5 also constantly updates the game to provide new and refreshing content for the players, this new content may involve new weapons, vehicles, missions, and more. These updates also help fix the bugs and other issues in the game. Players want to learn more about GTA 5 1.36 Update.

GTA 5 1.36 Update

GTA 1.36 Update is out now, and the players want to learn 'What is the new GTA update?'. The new GTA 1.36 update has released but doesn’t bring any new content for the players. This content just solves the bugs and issues faced by the game, as listed in the GTA 1.36 Patch notes. This update fixes one of the Cayo Perico issues, a GTA vehicles issue, and provides more stability fixes. Check out the GTA 1.36 Patch notes below:

Fixed an issue that resulted in spoiler mods not appearing after purchase on the Ocelot Pariah

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect button prompts in the Japanese SKU when opening the safe on the Cayo Perico Heist finale

Miscellaneous stability fixes

GTA Online Tag Team Mode

GTA Online is enormous, it is deep and diverse with the number of jobs it has to offer. Jobs can be categorised into missions, races, battles, etc. One of the popular Job categories is the Adversary Mode. Adversary Mode puts the players into teams into series of battles together. There is a new Adversary Mode Job series that has risen to popularity. This new Adversary Mode Job Series was released recently and is called Arena War.

Arena War is basically a multiplayer deathmatch where two teams indulge in vehicular warfare. Arena War Job Series has different types of jobs that players can try out, one of the latest ones is the tag team mode. Check out the Rockstar Description for Tag Team Job:

"Arena War isn't all about ruthless individualism. Sometimes there really is safety in numbers - and in Tag Team you're going to need it. Each team has one player in the arena at a time, and their only objective is to immolate the opposition. If you're taking heavy fire you can tag in one of your teammates, but remember, this only ends one way - and it's you or them."

