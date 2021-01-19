GTA Online Carnage: Find Out How To Participate In Carnage In GTA Online Here

GTA Online is one of the games that has a plethora of activities for the players to take part in. These activities range from main missions to side quests, races, and many other game modes. GTA Online also has daily objectives that players can take part into avail special rewards.

One of the game modes that players love to take part in is Adversary Mode. Adversary Mode has a lot of different types of battles where players need to battle against each other to win the game. One of the popular Adversary Modes is the Arena Warfare Category. Players want to know how to participate in Carnage in GTA online.

How to participate in Carnage in GTA online?

In GTA Online Carnage the players are put into two teams and the host can decide if they want a Last Man Standing Match or a Last Team Standing Match. Arena Warfare is a game mode where the players need to wage in vehicular warfare to destroy the competition. GTA Online Carnage is one of the popular Arena Warfare modes. Here’s how to participate in Carnage in GTA online:

The Players need to open their pause menu

Then they need to head over to the Online Tab

Then search and select the play job option

Then search and select Rockstar Created jobs

Then the players need to find Arena Warfare

Then in the category, the players can select one of the Carnage jobs

Once they select it they will get the option of either hosting the job or joining someone else hosting this job.

GTA 6 Female Protagonist

GTA 6 Female Protagonist is a very big possibility of the game. Leakers have mentioned that GTA 6 could have a playable male and female protagonist for the campaign and the fans are in love with this bit of news. It is a big possibility as none of the GTA games have added a female playable character other than the GTA 5 online version.

The development of the game has been under massive speculation and no official news has been provided about it. The people only know that the development of the game has started but the release isn’t going to be anytime soon. There are many theories about how GTA 6 is going to turn out and GTA 6 Female Lead is one of the many concepts that has been creating a lot of buzz. Fans also believe that the events of GTA 6 will take place in an earlier time as they believe the chaos that is created in the game wouldn’t be possible in today’s day and age.

