GTA 5 Treasure Chest Location: Learn Where To Find The Treasure Chests In Cayo Perico

GTA Online is one of the games that have plenty of exercises for the players to partake in. These exercises range from primary missions to side journeys, races, and numerous other game modes. GTA Online likewise has day-by-day goals that players can participate in to benefit from unique prizes. GTA 5 also has many treasures and other rewards that players can look for in the open world. Many players have inquired about GTA 5 treasure chest locations.

Also read: GTA 6 Female Protagonist: Learn About GTA 6 Female Lead And More

Also read: How To Start Motor Wars In GTA 5? Here's How To Master This Adversary Mode

GTA 5 Treasure Chest Locations

In GTA 5 Online, a new update has been added to the game that brings a whole new location that has been created for an all-new heist called Cayo Perico. For this heist, Rockstar has created a whole new island that players can visit after purchasing an expensive submarine. This map holds the keys to complete the heist, with various intel to gather and other tasks to complete. This new island is not visible on the GTA 5 map, but it has its own map when the players enter the island. Check out all the Treasure Chest locations below:

The first treasure chest can be found in the dead center of the island in the water, next to the pier.

The second treasure chest can be found near some crates at the landing strip.

For finding both the treasure chests the players receive GTA$ 15,000 and a small amount of RP.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Hiest Points of Interest

The GTA Online update has added a new heist called Cayo Perico. This heist was announced during the PS5 game showcase and players have been anticipating its release since then. The new heist has many points of interest, these points of interest need to be explored by the players to complete certain tasks for the Cayo Perico Heist. Check out all the Cayo Perico points of interest below:

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night

Control Tower- Disables air defence and allows hired Support Crew

Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly

Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall

Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate

Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

Camera Points of Interest (Compound)

Basement- Safe

Basement Storage- 2 Gold/Cash Slots +2 Painting Slots

Office- Cam 1- Elevator +1 Painting Slot

Office- Cam 2- 1 Painting Slot

West Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

West Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

North Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

North Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

South Storage- Cam 1- 1 Gold/Cash Slot

South Storage- Cam 2- 1 Gold/Cash Slot +1 Painting Slot

North Gate- Keypad

North Wall- Grapple Point

Main Gate- Transport Truck

South Gate- Keypad

South Wall- Grapple Point

Also read: How To Crouch In GTA 5? Complete Guide For The Most Played Rockstar Release

Also read: GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?