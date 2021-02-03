GTA 5 Grotti Cheetah Classic: Learn More About The Iconic GTA Sports Car

It has been a very long time since GTA 5 online has been around and its player base has become massive. It is one of the most played online games out there today. GTA Online has retained old players and added new players each year by creating a whole new level of immersion. GTA 5 Online has added new substance for the players to dwell in constantly. The most recent addition is GTA 5 Grotti Cheetah Classic Car and players want to know more about it.

GTA 5 Grotti Cheetah Classic

Anyone that has played any of the earlier Grand Theft Auto games, remembers the iconic word Cheetah. Cheetah represented the fastest car in each game and now GTA Online has the Grotti Cheetah Classic. Check out the Rockstar Description for the GTA 5 new car:

"If you’ve never been able to decide between vintage vogue and cutting-edge chic, the Grotti Cheetah Classic will let you have it both ways. This beauty has been setting trends and breaking records ever since it rolled off the production line three decades ago, so if you want to ooze class and rocket fuel all at the same time, your number just came up. The Cheetah Classic is now available exclusively at Legendary Motorsport."

It is a 2-seater Sports Car, which looks right out of a Ferrari workshop. It will set the player back a hefty amount, the Grotti Cheetah Classic is priced at 865,000 Rockstar $. Players can purchase this iconic car now and drive it around with their friends in GTA Online.

GTA 5 Update

GTA Online constantly adds new content for the players to immerse themselves in. Here are the latest things added in the GTA 5 Update:

The Cayo Perico Heist has been added to GTA Online. In this update, players are contacted by Miguel Madrazo who will task them with infiltrating one of the most secure private islands in the entire world, evading or neutralizing the heavily armed security forces stationed there, and escaping with valuable evidence along with as much art, gold and drug money as they can carry. Players must scope, prep, and execute the Heist either solo or with up to three other players and will have the opportunity to access several new weapons and vehicles along the way.

The Cayo Perico Island has been added to GTA Online. The Island consists of several different key locations that players can explore while scoping for the Heist, including a beach party where new DJ collective Keinemusik performs an exclusive set. Upon completing the Heist as leader, players can return to the Cayo Perico beach party at their convenience and invite others along for the journey.

The Kosatka has been added to GTA Online. The Kosatka is a new driveable Submarine property that acts as a base of operations for planning The Cayo Perico Heist. The Kosatka can be customized with Guided Missiles, a Sonar Station, and a Weapon Workshop. The Kosatka also comes with a Moon Pool where players can store the new Sparrow, Kraken Avisa and Pegassi Toreador vehicles.

The Music Locker has been added to GTA Online. The Music Locker is a new Nightclub located underground below The Diamond Casino & Resort, which acts as a social hub and is where players can first meet Miguel Madrazo to learn about The Cayo Perico Heist. The Music Locker is also the venue that showcases new DJs added with this update.

One new DJ has been added to GTA Online. Players can see this new DJ perform at The Music Locker:

Moodymann

A new feature to toggle strobe lights in The Music Locker has been added. In the Style section of the Interaction Menu, the strobe light toggle can be found, listed as “Music Locker Strobes” and can be toggled on or off.

New DJ Request Missions have been added to GTA Online for owners of the Casino Penthouse who have completed The Cayo Perico Heist. Players will earn special rewards for completing these requests.

Two new Radio Stations have been added:

K.U.L.T 99.1 FM

Still Slipping Los Santos

Two existing Radio Stations have been updated with all-new mixes and tracks:

Worldwide FM

FlyLo FM

New Hidden Cache collectibles have been added to GTA Online. Players can find up to 10 Hidden Caches on the ocean floor around San Andreas each day. Players who own the Kosatka Sonar Station can blip the Caches on their radar. Players are rewarded with GTA$ and RP for finding these Hidden Caches.

Nine new vehicles have been added to GTA Online:

Kosatka

Sparrow

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

Vapid Winky

Shitzu Longfin

Kraken Avisa

Annihilator Stealth

RO-86 Alkonost

Pegassi Toreador

One new weapon, the Military Rifle, has been added to GTA Online and can be purchased from Ammu-Nation stores.

Additional new weapons have been added to GTA Online and can be unlocked on Cayo Perico.

Over 180+ items of clothing have been added for both Male and Female characters in GTA Online.

Over 30+ Tattoos have been added to GTA Online.

Nine new Face Paints have been added to GTA Online.

Six new celebration emotes have been added to GTA Online, which can be used while dancing:

Crowd Invitation

Driver

Runner

Shooting

Suck It

Take Selfie

Several new Awards related to The Cayo Perico Heist have been added to GTA Online, including the opportunity for players to earn up to 1.4 million in bonus GTA$ for various Heist challenges.

Five new styles of Blackjack tables and four new styles of Three Card Poker tables are available for purchase for players who own a Casino Penthouse and the Private Dealer. They can be purchase from the Casino Shop using Chips and equipped using the Interaction Menu.

