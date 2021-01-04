GTA 6 Release Date: Is The Popular Rockstar Games Title Releasing In 2021?

GTA 5 and GTA 5 Online are clearly among the most successful open-world titles from renowned video game publisher Rockstar Games. The gaming studio continues to roll out constant updates to popular titles with new content and features being introduced on a timely basis. The video game was released on September 17. 2013, and they are still among the most played video games among many fans. Interestingly, there have been numerous rumours on the internet suggesting that Rockstar Games is focussing its attention on developing the next major Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 6, which will serve as a successor to GTA 5.

GTA 6 release date

It has been speculated that GTA 6 will make its debut on next-gen Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, instead of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It was also revealed that GTA 5 will finally make its way to Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 later this year. Following the news, there have been several rumours speculating that the upcoming video game could be released next yea;, however, there hasn't been any clear indication surrounding the GTA 6 2021 release.

Now, a former Rockstar Games insider named Yan2295 has claimed on Twitter the GTA 6 is indeed being developed, but it is not going to release anytime soon.

Yes GTA 6 is being developped.

No it's not coming soon.

No I don't know when it's gonna be announced or released.

You can stop asking now. — Yan2295 (@Yan2295) January 2, 2021

Yan2295 has suggested that the game is not going to release anytime soon, but he doesn't offer any details on when you can expect the game to be released. However, it seems likely at the moment that the game could be a few years away from its release. This is especially considering that Grand Theft Auto V has been in development for about five years before it came out in 2013.

However, it should also be noted that the information does not come from an official source, which means that it can only be taken with a pinch of salt. Also, there is no confirmation from Rockstar Games on the subject. GTA 6 will also be released on Windows PC along with Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.

Image credits: Rockstar Games