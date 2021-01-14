GTA 6 Female Protagonist: Learn About GTA 6 Female Lead And More

GTA is the biggest Franchise by Rockstar Games and also one of the biggest franchises in the gaming industry. GTA 5 has become one of the most renowned games to enter the gaming scene and the addition of GTA online has made it even more massive in stature. The next instalment to this gigantic franchise is GTA 6 and the players have been eagerly waiting for the release of this game. There has been talk about a GTA 6 female Protagonist and the fans want to know more.

GTA 6 Female Protagonist

GTA 6 Female Protagonist is a very big possibility of the game. Leakers have mentioned that GTA 6 could have a playable male and female protagonist for the campaign and the fans are in love with this bit of news. It is a big possibility as none of the GTA games have added a female playable character other than the GTA 5 online version.

The development of the game has been under massive speculation and no official news has been provided about it. The people only know that the development of the game has started but the release isn’t going to be anytime soon. There are many theories about how GTA 6 is going to turn out and GTA 6 Female Lead is one of the many concepts that has been creating a lot of buzz. Fans also believe that the events of GTA 6 will take place in an earlier time as they believe the chaos that is created in the game wouldn’t be possible in today’s day and age.

GTA 6 Release Date

Everyone in the gaming industry is eagerly anticipating the release of this Behemoth. GTA 6 release date hasn’t been officially announced yet but it is clear to the players that it is going to be a long time before they can get their hands on the game. It has been assumed that GTA 6 will be making its appearance on the next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.

GTA 5 has been made available to play on the next-gen consoles. This was announced when all players were expecting a reveal for GTA 6 on the next-gen consoles during the PS5 game showcase instead, they got GTA 5 and GTA online on the next-gen consoles, which isn’t a bad deal either. GTA 6 will be the biggest release by Rockstar Games to date.

