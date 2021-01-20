GTA 6 Characters Leak Suggest That The Main Protagonist Could Be Female

Quick links:
Rockstar Games, Inc. is famous for many games but mainly it is known for the Grand Theft Auto series. It is an American video game publisher which is based in New York City. Establishment of this company was done in December 1998 and it is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. Here in this article, you will know if will there be a female protagonist in GTA 6 or not.
GTA 6 female protagonist leak suggested that the upcoming title could feature a playable female protagonist. All this is coming from various leakers and one of them is from the famous Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson.
He recently went on Twitter and posted that GTA 6 protagonist will be a playable male and female. Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed the return of GTA, and it'll likely be some time before anything comes to light, but the game is thought to have been in the works for quite some time.
GTA 6 is the most awaited game and the players are much excited for GTA 6 launch date in India. Rockstar Games has not confirmed the GTA 6 launch date in India. So we need to wait for the official announcement. Just like other parts of the world, GTA 6 will release somewhere in 2021-2022. You can check the GTA 6 PC Requirements below.
For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. #GTA6 #GTAVI— Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 10, 2021
