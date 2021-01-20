GTA 6 Characters Leak Suggest That The Main Protagonist Could Be Female

Rockstar Games, Inc. is famous for many games but mainly it is known for the Grand Theft Auto series. It is an American video game publisher which is based in New York City. Establishment of this company was done in December 1998 and it is a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive. Here in this article, you will know if will there be a female protagonist in GTA 6 or not.

GTA 6 Characters

GTA 6 female protagonist leak suggested that the upcoming title could feature a playable female protagonist. All this is coming from various leakers and one of them is from the famous Call of Duty leaker, Tom Henderson.

He recently went on Twitter and posted that GTA 6 protagonist will be a playable male and female. Rockstar hasn't officially confirmed the return of GTA, and it'll likely be some time before anything comes to light, but the game is thought to have been in the works for quite some time.

GTA V Recommended specifications:

OS: Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHZ (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHZ (8 CPUs)

Memory: 8GB

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD7870 2GB

Sound Card: 100 Percent DirectX 10 compatible

HDD Space: 65GBDVD Drive

GTA 6 is the most awaited game and the players are much excited for GTA 6 launch date in India. Rockstar Games has not confirmed the GTA 6 launch date in India. So we need to wait for the official announcement. Just like other parts of the world, GTA 6 will release somewhere in 2021-2022. You can check the GTA 6 PC Requirements below.

For the first time ever in a GTA title, GTA 6 will have a playable female and male protagonist. #GTA6 #GTAVI — Tom Henderson (@_TomHenderson_) January 10, 2021

GTA 6 PC Requirements - Recommended

OS - Windows 10 - 64 bit

RAM Memory - 8GB

Graphics Card - AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 liquid 8GB or Nvidia Geforce RTX 2000 Series

CPU - Intel Core i7-8700K 6 core 3.7GHZ/ AMD Ryzen R7 1700X

Hard Drive - 100 GB

Direct X12 Compatible Graphics Card

GTA 6 PC Requirements - Minimum

OS - Windows 10 - 64 bit

RAM Memory - 4GB

Graphics Card - AMD Radeon R9 390 or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650ti 4GB

CPU - Intel Core i5-4460K 3.2GHz/ AMD FX-8350

Hard Drive - 100 GB

Direct X12 Compatible Graphics Card

