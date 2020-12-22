Cayo Perico Cutting Powder Locations: All GTA Locations To Find The Cutting Powder

Rockstar Games recently released the Cayo Perico Heist update which introduced fans to a plethora of new content such as new cars, weapons, and various collectables. As part of the update, the developers have also added a new Cayo Perico Heist which can be completed to unlock exciting rewards.

Interestingly, if you are looking to increase your chances of beating the final heist, you can search for an item called “Cutting Powder” which will allow you to poison the security guards while you’re on the mission. However, it can be quite difficult for players to find this special Cayo Perico poison on the map. So, let us quickly walk you through all cutting powder locations in GTA 5 Online.

Cutting Powder locations in GTA 5 Online

The location of Cutting Powder will continuously change every time you load the game, meaning that you won't be able to find it at an exact spot every time. However, it is guaranteed to be found at any one of the three locations that are marked in the video embedded below.

The Cutting Power is stored inside small boxes which can be picked up. Once you pick up the item, you will need to head over island’s water supply and contaminate it. Doing so will make the security guards much weaker and less responsive as you progress to the heist finale. You can now contaminate any water towers including ones located in the Main Dock or the water tower in North Dock. This can be done immediately after you have obtained the item.

The video embedded above also shows you the location where you need to go to contaminate the island’s main water supply. You simply need to make your way to the top of the tower by climb the stairs. Once you have made your way to the top, you will find a hatch a the middle which can be opened by interacting with it. After opening it, put the Cutting Powder inside and the water should be poisoned. Now, you can go about and complete the final heist with ease.

Image credits: LaazrGaming | YouTube