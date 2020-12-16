GTA Update Cayo Perico: List Of All New Cars Added With The Latest Update

GTA 5 new Cayo Perico heist has now been released and the players are loving it. Since its release, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently asking about all the new cars added with the latest GTA update. To help you guys out, we have listed all new cars in GTA 5 right here. Read more to know about all the new vehicles in GTA.

All the new cars in GTA 5

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the new GTA update that has brought in the new Cayo Perico heist to the game. The makers have not only added a new map and dance club in the game, but also a number of new vehicles and guns in GTA 5.

A total of 9 new cars have been added to the game including toreador and Winky. All of these vehicles can be bought from the store, Warstock Cache and Carry. To help you guys out, we have also listed the price of the new vehicles in GTA 5. Read more to know about the new GTA update.

Winky ($825,000 - 1,100,000)

Kurtz 31 ($2,216,250 - $2,955,000)

RO-86 Alkon ($3,262,500 - $4,350,000)

Aniihilator Stealth Helicopter ($2,902,500 - $3,870,000)

Toreador Sports Car ($3,660,000)

Longfin Boat ($1,593,750 - $2,125,000)

Sparrow Helicopter (add-on to Kosatka Submarine)

Kraken Avisa Small Sub (add-on to Kosatka Submarine)

Dinka Veto Classic (Go-Kart)

Cayo Perico Points of Interest

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night

Control Tower- Disables air defense and allows hired Support Crew

Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly

Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall

Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate

Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

