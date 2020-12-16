GTA Update: Here Are All The New Guns Added With The Cayo Perico Heist

GTA 5 new Cayo Perico heist has now been released and the players are loving it. Since its release, the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. They are currently asking about all the new guns added with the latest GTA update. To help you guys out, we have listed all new guns in GTA 5 right here. Read more to know about all the new weapons in GTA.

GTA update: List of all new guns

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the new GTA update that has brought in the new Cayo Perico heist to the game. The makers have not only added a new map and dance club in the game, but also a number of new vehicles and guns in GTA 5. A total of 3 three new weapons have been added to the game including GTA Combat Shotgun, GTA Perico Pistol and new rifle. All of these weapons can be bought at any of the Ammunition stores. Only the Peirco Pistol can be obtained by completing the Cayo Perico heist. To help you guys out, we have also listed the price of the new guns in GTA 5. Read more to know about the new GTA update.

Perico Pistol

Military Rifle ($397,500)

Combat Shotgun ($295,000)

Cayo Perico Points of Interest

Power Station- Disables Security Cameras, Lights and reduces Guards vision at night

Control Tower- Disables air defense and allows hired Support Crew

Bolt Cutters x4- Opens padlocked storage quietly

Grappling Equipment x4- Used to climb broken parts of Compound wall

Guard Clothing x4- Guards take longer to detect you. Combined with Supply Truck can be used to drive through Compound Main Gate

Supply Truck- Used to drive through Compound Main Gate when combined with Guard Clothing

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist



Infiltrate the remote island of Cayo Perico, home to GTA Online’s biggest heist yet, playable from start to finish solo or with a crew of up to three of your friends.



Play now: https://t.co/FvOM1leq29 pic.twitter.com/VF6qYm6WHD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 15, 2020

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

