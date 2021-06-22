Cheat Codes For GTA Vice City For PC, PS And Xbox; Here's The Complete List

GTA Vice City was launched in 2002 and is one of the most successful titles from Rockstar Games. Like with other popular open-world titles, the game gives the player a lot of options. There are multiple objectives or missions in the game, which follow a storyline that is full of grudges, revenge and survival in the modern world. The action-driven video game was launched after GTA III, being the 4th in the GTA series.

The game is set in a fictional region called Vice City, which is based in Miami. The storyline revolves around an in-game character called Tommy Vercetti and the struggle he undergoes in order to rise to power. As the game progresses, Tommy is given tasks that interfere with other criminal organizations in the city. As a result, Tommy emerges in the end with a lot of enemies and only a few friends.

GTA Vice City cheats PC

Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Ladies' man: FANNYMAGNET

Full armour: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Full health: ASPIRINE

Weapon set one: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon set two: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon set three: NUTTERTOOLS

All traffic lights green: GREENLIGHT

Amphibious cars: SEAWAYS

Big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Black cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Flying boats: AIRSHIP

Flying vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME

Handling buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING

Invisible cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Nearby vehicles explode: BIGBANG

Pink cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Road rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Spawn alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING

Spawn hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn tank: PANZER

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Increase wanted level by two: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower wanted level to zero: LEAVEMEALONE

Cloudy weather: APLEASANTDAY

Foggy weather: CANTSEEATHING

Quick clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Rainy weather: CATSANDDOGS

Slow down gameplay: BOOOOOORING

Speed up gameplay: ONSPEED

Sunny weather: ALOVELYDAY

Very cloudy weather: ABITDRIEG

GTA Vice City cheat codes list PlayStation

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, T

Commit Suicide: R, L2, D, R1, L, L, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Full Health: R1, R2, L1, O, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Girls Drop Weapons: R, L1, O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Hovering Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Hovering Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, U, D, U, D, U, D

Mad Cars: R2,Circle,R1,L2,Left,R1,L1,R2,L2

Media Level Meter: R2, O, U, L1, R, R1, R, U, S, T

Pedestrian Attack: D, U, U, U, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Pedestrian Riot: D, L, U, L, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, T, X, T, U, D

Perfect Handling: T, R1, R1, L, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle,L1,Down,L2,Left,X,R1,L1,Right,Circle

Play As Candy Suxxx: O, R2, D, R1, L, R, R1, L1, X, L2

Play As Hilary King: R1, O, R2, L1, R, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: R, L1, U, L2, L1, R, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy: R1, L2, R2, L1, R, R2, L, X, S, L1

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, U, L1, R, R1, R, U, O, T

Play As Phil Cassady: R, R1, U, R2, L1, R, R1, L1 ,R, O

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, D, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: O, L1, O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, X, X

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, L, R, L, R, L, R

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Spawn a Bloodring Banger: U, R, R, L1, R, U, S, L2

Spawn a Bloodring Racer: D, R1, O, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, L, L

Spawn a Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, circle, right, L1, R1, right, up, circle, R2

Spawn a Hotring Racer: R1, O, R2, R, L1, L2, X, X, S, R1

Spawn a Rhino: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, T, O, T

Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: D, R2, D, R1, L2, L, R1, L1, L, R

GTA Vice City cheat codes list Xbox

Spawn a Golf Cart: B, L, Up, R, White, A, R, L, B, A.

Spawn a Hotring Racer 1: R, B, Black, Right, L, White, A, A, X, R.

Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: Black, L, B, Right, L, R, Right, Up, B, Black.

Spawn a Love Fist Limo: Black, Up, White, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right.

Spawn a Rhino: B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y.

Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: Down, Black, Down, R, White, Left, R, L, Left, Right.

Spawn a Sabre Turbo: Right, White, Down, White, White, A, R, L, B, Left.

Spawn a Trashmaster: B, R, B, R, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right.

Sunny Weather: Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y.

Turn Cars Black: B, White, Up, R, Left, A, R, L, Left, B.

Turn Cars Pink: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, B.

Women drop weapons: Right, L, B, White, Left, A, R, L, L, A.

Weapon Set 1: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapon Set 2: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapon Set 3: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Full Health: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

How to enter GTA Vice City Cheat Codes in PC?

A lot of readers still enjoy GTA Vice City on their PC, with a standard keyboard and mouse input configuration. Given the complicated tasks and limited available resources in the game, a lot of players use cheat codes to save time and enjoy the game at the pace they like. Entering cheat codes in PC while playing the game is easy. The GTA Vice City PC cheat codes are in the form of phrases made of letters. For example, if a cheat code for lowering the wanted level is “LEAVEMEALONE”, all a player needs to do is type the above phrase using the keyboard at any point in the game.

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES