Cheat Codes For GTA Vice City For PC, PS And Xbox; Here's The Complete List

GTA Vice City was launched in 2002 and is one of the most successful titles from Rockstar Games. Like with other popular open-world titles, the game gives the player a lot of options. There are multiple objectives or missions in the game, which follow a storyline that is full of grudges, revenge and survival in the modern world. The action-driven video game was launched after GTA III, being the 4th in the GTA series.
The game is set in a fictional region called Vice City, which is based in Miami. The storyline revolves around an in-game character called Tommy Vercetti and the struggle he undergoes in order to rise to power. As the game progresses, Tommy is given tasks that interfere with other criminal organizations in the city. As a result, Tommy emerges in the end with a lot of enemies and only a few friends.
GTA Vice City cheats PC
- Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
- Ladies' man: FANNYMAGNET
- Full armour: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
- Full health: ASPIRINE
- Weapon set one: THUGSTOOLS
- Weapon set two: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
- Weapon set three: NUTTERTOOLS
- All traffic lights green: GREENLIGHT
- Amphibious cars: SEAWAYS
- Big wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
- Black cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
- Flying boats: AIRSHIP
- Flying vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME
- Handling buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING
- Invisible cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED
- Nearby vehicles explode: BIGBANG
- Pink cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
- Road rage: MIAMITRAFFIC
- Spawn alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING
- Spawn hearse: THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
- Spawn tank: PANZER
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Increase wanted level by two: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
- Lower wanted level to zero: LEAVEMEALONE
- Cloudy weather: APLEASANTDAY
- Foggy weather: CANTSEEATHING
- Quick clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
- Rainy weather: CATSANDDOGS
- Slow down gameplay: BOOOOOORING
- Speed up gameplay: ONSPEED
- Sunny weather: ALOVELYDAY
- Very cloudy weather: ABITDRIEG
GTA Vice City cheat codes list PlayStation
- Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, T
- Commit Suicide: R, L2, D, R1, L, L, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Flying Cars: Right, R2, O, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Full Health: R1, R2, L1, O, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Girls Drop Weapons: R, L1, O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Hovering Boats: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Hovering Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, U, D, U, D, U, D
- Mad Cars: R2,Circle,R1,L2,Left,R1,L1,R2,L2
- Media Level Meter: R2, O, U, L1, R, R1, R, U, S, T
- Pedestrian Attack: D, U, U, U, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Pedestrian Riot: D, L, U, L, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
- Pedestrians have weapons: R2, R1, X, T, X, T, U, D
- Perfect Handling: T, R1, R1, L, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Pink Cars: Circle,L1,Down,L2,Left,X,R1,L1,Right,Circle
- Play As Candy Suxxx: O, R2, D, R1, L, R, R1, L1, X, L2
- Play As Hilary King: R1, O, R2, L1, R, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play As Ken Rosenberg: R, L1, U, L2, L1, R, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play As Lance Vance: O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play As Love Fist Guy: R1, L2, R2, L1, R, R2, L, X, S, L1
- Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, U, L1, R, R1, R, U, O, T
- Play As Phil Cassady: R, R1, U, R2, L1, R, R1, L1 ,R, O
- Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, D, L1, R2, L2
- Play As Sonny Forelli: O, L1, O, L2, L, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, O, R2, L, R, L, R, L, R
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Spawn a Bloodring Banger: U, R, R, L1, R, U, S, L2
- Spawn a Bloodring Racer: D, R1, O, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, L, L
- Spawn a Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, circle, right, L1, R1, right, up, circle, R2
- Spawn a Hotring Racer: R1, O, R2, R, L1, L2, X, X, S, R1
- Spawn a Rhino: O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, T, O, T
- Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: D, R2, D, R1, L2, L, R1, L1, L, R
GTA Vice City cheat codes list Xbox
- Spawn a Golf Cart: B, L, Up, R, White, A, R, L, B, A.
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 1: R, B, Black, Right, L, White, A, A, X, R.
- Spawn a Hotring Racer 2: Black, L, B, Right, L, R, Right, Up, B, Black.
- Spawn a Love Fist Limo: Black, Up, White, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right.
- Spawn a Rhino: B, B, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y.
- Spawn a Romero’s Hearse: Down, Black, Down, R, White, Left, R, L, Left, Right.
- Spawn a Sabre Turbo: Right, White, Down, White, White, A, R, L, B, Left.
- Spawn a Trashmaster: B, R, B, R, Left, Left, R, L, B, Right.
- Sunny Weather: Black, A, L, L, White, White, White, Y.
- Turn Cars Black: B, White, Up, R, Left, A, R, L, Left, B.
- Turn Cars Pink: B, L, Down, White, Left, A, R, L, Right, B.
- Women drop weapons: Right, L, B, White, Left, A, R, L, L, A.
- Weapon Set 1: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Weapon Set 2: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Weapon Set 3: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Full Health: Right trigger, Black, Left trigger, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
How to enter GTA Vice City Cheat Codes in PC?
A lot of readers still enjoy GTA Vice City on their PC, with a standard keyboard and mouse input configuration. Given the complicated tasks and limited available resources in the game, a lot of players use cheat codes to save time and enjoy the game at the pace they like. Entering cheat codes in PC while playing the game is easy. The GTA Vice City PC cheat codes are in the form of phrases made of letters. For example, if a cheat code for lowering the wanted level is “LEAVEMEALONE”, all a player needs to do is type the above phrase using the keyboard at any point in the game.
IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES