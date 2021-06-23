GTA Vice City System Requirements: Minimum And Recommended Requirements To Play The Game

GTA Vice City has been one of the most talked-about Rockstar Games in the gaming community. The makers of the game have added a lot of interesting content to their game and the players certainly seem to love it. But some of them have been facing some performance issues related to the game and are thus searching about GTA Vice City system requirements. To help out these players, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements needed to run the game seamlessly. Read more to know about GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City System Requirements

The makers of GTA Vice City have added a number of different missions and tasks to do that has certainly made the game a bit heavy. During its release in 2006, GTA Vice City was one of the most technically sound games available out there. The game is somewhere around 1.5 GB in space and the players might just consume around 19-20 hours just to complete the main story of the game. Some of the players have even invested around 28-30 hours in this game trying to complete the main missions as well as the side missions. The players need to have a great system in order to get their games running seamlessly. So without any delay, let’s have a look at the system requirements for the Rockstar Games, GTA Vice City. These system requirements have been taken directly from GTA Vice City’s official steam page.

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: Intel Pentium IV or AMD Athlon XP processor 256(+) MB of RAM

Memory: 1.55 GB of free hard disk space(+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Graphics: 64(+) MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce 3" / "Radeon 8500" or better with DirectX Texture Compression support)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0

