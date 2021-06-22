Last Updated:

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes For Bikes: How To Get Bike In GTA Vice City?

GTA Vice City cheat codes for bikes can spawn bikes and save time. There are six bikes in the game. The Angel, Faggio, Sanchez, Freeway, PCG-600 and Pizzaboy.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
gta vice city cheat codes for bikes

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES


In October 2021, GTA Vice City will turn 19 years old. One of the most successful and popular open-world games of all times, GTA Vice City has a global fan base. Players love to hang around in the game, driving a car or riding a bike. Today in this article, readers will get to know about how to get bike in GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City cheats. There are a few GTA Vice City bike cheats that a player can use to spawn bikes. Additionally, there are some secret locations where a bike can be found. 

Bike Cheats in GTA Vice City

  • FREEWAYFORANGELJOY: One of the best GTA Vice City bike cheats, this cheat code spawns 100 bikes near the player. The cheat code can be used for distracting enemies as well as escaping from police or in other missions when a bike is needed. However, this is a PC only cheat and does not work on the PS and Xbox versions of the game. 
GTA Vice City Freeway

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES  

  • superonspeed: One of the bike cheats in GTA Vice City, this helps in situations where Tommy has to reach a place in a time crunch, which might be located across the map in another city. When the cheat code is enabled, it makes Tommy ride cars and bikes faster. The unusual speed might take some getting used to, otherwise, this is among the best GTA Vice City cheat codes for bikes. 
GTA Vice City PCG - 600

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES 

  • noisybike: This cheat code spawns two Sanchez, the off-road bike in GTA Vice City and PCG-600, one of the fastest bikes in the game. The cheat code can be used in an emergency situation to spawn bikes as they offer less travel time owing to their fast speeds. 
GTA VICE CITY

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES

How to get bike in GTA Vice City?

There are six bikes in the game. The Angel, Faggio, Sanchez, Freeway, PCG-600 and Pizzaboy. While the first two are good for easy travelling around the game, they lack speed and controls. Sanchez offers better control over off-road terrains like the grasslands. The Freeway and PVG-600 are among the fastest bikes in GTA Vice City and offer decent controls. Lastly, a player might come across PIzzaboy, the scooter used to deliver pizza in one of the missions of the game. To get various bikes in the game, complete the missions and as a player progresses, new bikes and locations would be revealed.

 

IMAGE: ROCKSTAR GAMES 

READ | Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online: Earn $100,000 with new GTA Stunt Races
READ | How to get GTA filter on instagram? Here is a brief guide on the GTA filter
READ | GTA online shows "Files required to play" error? Learn how to fix the error here!
READ | Best GTA 5 Online Cars: Fastest cars in the game and rare cars location
READ | How to download GTA Vice City on PC or Laptop? Learn the download process
First Published:
COMMENT