GTA Vice City Cheat Codes For Bikes: How To Get Bike In GTA Vice City?

In October 2021, GTA Vice City will turn 19 years old. One of the most successful and popular open-world games of all times, GTA Vice City has a global fan base. Players love to hang around in the game, driving a car or riding a bike. Today in this article, readers will get to know about how to get bike in GTA Vice City and GTA Vice City cheats. There are a few GTA Vice City bike cheats that a player can use to spawn bikes. Additionally, there are some secret locations where a bike can be found.
There are six bikes in the game. The Angel, Faggio, Sanchez, Freeway, PCG-600 and Pizzaboy. While the first two are good for easy travelling around the game, they lack speed and controls. Sanchez offers better control over off-road terrains like the grasslands. The Freeway and PVG-600 are among the fastest bikes in GTA Vice City and offer decent controls. Lastly, a player might come across PIzzaboy, the scooter used to deliver pizza in one of the missions of the game. To get various bikes in the game, complete the missions and as a player progresses, new bikes and locations would be revealed.