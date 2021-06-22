GTA Vice City Money Cheat Codes To Use In The Game For Unlimited Money

GTA Vice City has been a popular release and it was one of the most trending games when it was released back in 2006. The game had a number of different things to do and the makers had even added options to use different cheat codes in the game. In the same context, the players have been trying to use these options and get the GTA Vice City money cheat code. To help out these players, here is how they can get money in GTA Vice City easily. Read more to know about money cheat for Vice City.

Cheat for GTA Vice City Money

The makers of Vice City have added options for players to use different cheat codes in the game. With the help of these codes, the players can certainly finish the missions and tasks in the game fairly easily. All they need to do is type in ASPRIN or they can even buy all the available properties in the game using the code FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES. They can even sell the properties in the game and get a lot of cash to use. Completing the main story mode missions will also help the players to get huge amounts of cash in the game.

GTA Vice City Missions with Great Cash Rewards

The Job: This mission is one of the highest paying missions in the game. In it, Tommy needs to assemble an entire team to plan the bank heist. Completing this mission will unlock other missions with bigger rewards. Reward: Depends on how much money you can collect.

Guardian Angels: This is one of the most interesting missions available in the game. The players are required to protect Ricardo Diaz from the Haitians. This is because Ricardo is planning a drug deal with the Cubans. The players need to finish this mission and collect the money. Reward: $1000

Shakedown: Completing this mission might not be a task and the players can easily complete it and gather some money. All they need to do is intimidate some of the shop owners in North Point Mall so that they agree to pay you the protection money. Reward: $2,000

Keep Your Friends Close: This is the last mission of GTA Vice City and it is one of the highest paying jobs available in the game. The players are required to kill a number of people from the Forelli Family. Along with the money the players will also get a Hunter inside Fort Baxter. Reward: $30,000

GTA Vice City money cheat codes

Here is also a list of all the other GTA Vice City cheats that can be used to make the most out of this game. Keep in mind that using these codes might get you banned from the game thus use these codes at a limit. Read more.

Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS

Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS

Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS

Full Health: ASPIRINE

Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION

Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE

Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE

Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE

Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED

Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING

Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY

Spawn Tank: PANZER

Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE

Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING

Flying Boats: AIRSHIP

Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG

Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME

Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING

All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT

Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS

Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED

Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS

Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED

Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE

Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER

Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY

Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN

Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK

Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT

Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY

Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING

Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS

Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP

Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT

Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME

Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS

Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS

Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET

Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY

Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY

Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG

Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING

Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS

Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH

Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS

Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER

Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE

Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES

Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY

Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER

Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS

