Last Updated:

GTA Vice City Money Cheat Codes To Use In The Game For Unlimited Money

Cheat for GTA Vice City Money has been a popular term searched by gamers. So we have listed all the information about this term right here. Read more.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
cheat for gta vice city money

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER


GTA Vice City has been a popular release and it was one of the most trending games when it was released back in 2006. The game had a number of different things to do and the makers had even added options to use different cheat codes in the game. In the same context, the players have been trying to use these options and get the GTA Vice City money cheat code. To help out these players, here is how they can get money in GTA Vice City easily. Read more to know about money cheat for Vice City. 

Cheat for GTA Vice City Money

The makers of Vice City have added options for players to use different cheat codes in the game. With the help of these codes, the players can certainly finish the missions and tasks in the game fairly easily. All they need to do is type in ASPRIN or they can even buy all the available properties in the game using the code FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES. They can even sell the properties in the game and get a lot of cash to use. Completing the main story mode missions will also help the players to get huge amounts of cash in the game.

GTA Vice City Missions with Great Cash Rewards

The Job: This mission is one of the highest paying missions in the game. In it, Tommy needs to assemble an entire team to plan the bank heist. Completing this mission will unlock other missions with bigger rewards. Reward: Depends on how much money you can collect. 

READ | XQC banned for the 5th time on GTA V role play server: Will this be a permanent ban?

Guardian Angels: This is one of the most interesting missions available in the game. The players are required to protect Ricardo Diaz from the Haitians. This is because Ricardo is planning a drug deal with the Cubans. The players need to finish this mission and collect the money. Reward:  $1000

READ | Stunt Races in GTA 5 Online: Earn $100,000 with new GTA Stunt Races

Shakedown: Completing this mission might not be a task and the players can easily complete it and gather some money. All they need to do is intimidate some of the shop owners in North Point Mall so that they agree to pay you the protection money. Reward: $2,000

READ | How to get GTA filter on instagram? Here is a brief guide on the GTA filter

Keep Your Friends Close: This is the last mission of GTA Vice City and it is one of the highest paying jobs available in the game. The players are required to kill a number of people from the Forelli Family. Along with the money the players will also get a Hunter inside Fort Baxter. Reward: $30,000

READ | GTA online shows "Files required to play" error? Learn how to fix the error here!

GTA Vice City money cheat codes

Here is also a list of all the other GTA Vice City cheats that can be used to make the most out of this game. Keep in mind that using these codes might get you banned from the game thus use these codes at a limit. Read more.

READ | Best GTA 5 Online Cars: Fastest cars in the game and rare cars location
  • Weapon Set 1: THUGSTOOLS
  • Weapon Set 2: PROFESSIONALTOOLS
  • Weapon Set 3: NUTTERTOOLS
  • Full Health: ASPIRINE
  • Full Armor: PRECIOUSPROTECTION
  • Increase Wanted Level by 2: YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE
  • Lower Wanted Level to 0: LEAVEMEALONE
  • Suicide: ICANTTAKEITANYMORE
  • Speed Up Gameplay: ONSPEED
  • Slow Down Gameplay: BOOOOOORING
  • Quick Clock: LIFEISPASSINGMEBY
  • Spawn Tank: PANZER
  • Spawn Bloodring Banger: TRAVELINSTYLE
  • Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY
  • Spawn Sabre Turbo: GETTHEREFAST
  • Spawn Hotring Racer: GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
  • Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
  • Spawn Hearse: THELASTRIDE
  • Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
  • Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
  • Spawn Caddie : BETTERTHANWALKING
  • Flying Boats: AIRSHIP
  • Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG
  • Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC
  • Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR
  • Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK
  • Flying Vehicles: COMEFLYWITHME
  • Handling Buff: GRIPISEVERYTHING
  • All Traffic Lights Green: GREENLIGHT
  • Amphibious Cars: SEAWAYS
  • Invisible Cars: WHEELSAREALLINEED
  • Big Wheels: LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS
  • Ricardo Skin: CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED
  • Lance Skin: LOOKLIKELANCE
  • Ken Skin: MYSONISALAWYER
  • Hilary Skin: ILOOKLIKEHILARY
  • Jezz Skin: ROCKANDROLLMAN
  • Dick Skin: WELOVEOURDICK
  • Phil Skin: ONEARMEDBANDIT
  • Sonny Skin: IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY
  • Mercedes Skin: FOXYLITTLETHING
  • Candy Suxxx Skin: IWANTBIGTITS
  • Random Outfit : STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP
  • Riot: FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT
  • Hostile Pedestrians: NOBODYLIKESME
  • Armed Pedestrians: OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS
  • Armed Female Pedestrians: CHICKSWITHGUNS
  • Ladies' Man: FANNYMAGNET
  • Sunny Weather: ALOVELYDAY
  • Cloudy Weather: APLEASANTDAY
  • Very Cloudy Weather: ABITDRIEG
  • Foggy Weather: CANTSEEATHING
  • Rainy Weather: CATSANDDOGS
  • Smoke a Cigarette: CERTAINDEATH
  • Fat Skin: DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS
  • Skinny Skin: PROGRAMMER
  • Invincibility: YOUCANTLEAVEMEALONE
  • Buy All Properties: FULLCITYPEOPLEMINES
  • Mass Bike Spawn: FREEWAYFORANGELJOY
  • Spawn Hunter: AMERICAHELICOPTER
  • Spawn Aeroplane: FLYINGWAYS

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER

First Published:
COMMENT