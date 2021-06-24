GTA Vice City Easter Eggs: Here's A List Of Secret Locations To Visit In The Game

GTA Vice City has now received a Remastered upgrade and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, the players are trying to finish this game in every way possible. Thus they have been trying to search for GTA Vice City Easter eggs or GTA Vice City secret locations. So to help out these gamers here is all the information on the internet about the GTA Vice City Easter eggs or GTA Vice City secret locations.

GTA Vice City Easter Eggs

While there are some Easter eggs that have been found by the gamers, GTA Vice City also has some interesting ones that are still not found. From dead bodies in the sea to wrecked submarines, a number of different additions have been made to the game. To help out the players, here is a list of some GTA Vice City secret locations that can be visited to see some of the Easter eggs installed by the makers.

The first Easter egg that can be found in GTA Vice City is located in Downtown Vice City. The players are required to reach the Vice City News building and try to spot a window on a building. This window is special because the players can jump through this window and reach the "Easter Egg REaster Eggsoom". This is basically a brown Easter egg that can be found on the top of a pedestal.

This is also one of the most popular GTA Vice City Easter eggs available in the game. All the players need to do is take a sniper rifle, scope and shoot the moon in the game. Doing this will increase and decrease the size of the moon in the game.

The players are required to get a boat to discover this Easter egg in the game. Then they are required to use the boat and search off the shore of Leaf Links. This location can be found just next to the Downtown area. Reach this location and directly look under the water. You will be able to spot a fat man at the bottom of the sea because of his cement shoes. This is one of the most popular Easter eggs available in the game.

To spot this Easter egg, the players need to try and look for a submarine in the water. They need to reach off the coast north of North Point Mall and try to spot this sunken submarine. A similar submarine can also be spotted at the Vice City Junkyard located in Little Haiti.

