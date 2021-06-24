Weapons In GTA Vice City: Here's How You Can Get All The Guns In The Game

GTA Vice City has become one of the most played games currently. This is mostly because the makers have now released a new remastered version of the game. Currently, some of the players have been talking about the weapons in GTA Vice City. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about weapons in GTA Vice City. Read more about weapons in GTA Vice City.

Weapons in GTA Vice City

The makers of the game have certainly added a number of different weapons to use in the game. The players are currently trying to find the most effective and best weapons in GTA Vice City. They can directly head to the ammunitions store in the game and buy whichever weapon they want to. They can also use the weapon cheats in GTA Vice City to get almost all the guns available in the game. All they need to do is type in “NUTTERTOOLS” for all heavy weapons, “THUGSTOOLS” for all light weapons and “PROFESSIONALTOOLS” for all the medium weapons in the game. Apart from this, here is also a list of weapons available in the game.

PSG-1 Sniper Rifle: This weapon can help the players to shoot both, close range as well as long-range targets in the game. This is because of the scope attached to the gun. It is extremely powerful and has a good firing rate too. The players can buy this gun directly from the ammunition store in the game.

M4 Assault Rifle: This is one of the go-to weapons if you are facing a mod or a number of enemies in the game. This is an Assault Rifle and can help damage a number of people quickly. The players can buy this gun directly from the ammunition store in the game. Apart from this, this gun can also be gained by killing mercenaries in the game.

M-60 Machine Gun: This is one of the most heavy-duty guns available in the game. Using this will certainly help you dominate your enemy whoever it may be. The players have been loving this gun because of its huge reloading capacity along with the high damage it deals with. To get this weapon the players can use some handy maps in the game.

Rocket Launcher: This is also a great weapon to use in the game. It can be used to destroy vehicles and dismantle mobs in the game. The players can simply buy this weapon from the ammunitions store for $8,000 in-game. But they can also head to the Hooker Inn and dive into the pool there to get this weapon.

Minigun: This is also a great machine gun to use in the game. It is a six-barrel rotating machine gun that has the capability to shoot hundreds of bullets in a matter of seconds. Finding this gun is certainly not an easy task but the players can try and look for it at Little Haiti.

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER