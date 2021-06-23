How To Complete Helicopter Mission In GTA Vice City? Guide To The GTA Vice City Mission

Quick links:
IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER
GTA Vice City has been one of the most popular games of all times. The gamers have been trying to finish this 2002 action-adventure game and are currently stuck at a couple of different missions in the game. They are currently trying to find answers to questions like how to complete helicopter mission in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to finish the Demolition Man in Vice City. Read more about GTA Vice City Mission.
First, the players will have to go and meet Avery Carrington to start the Demolition Man mission in GTA Vice City. This is because Avery Carrington needs to clear up some land for his construction site in the game. In the mission, the players are required to plant explosives around the area using an RC Helicopter. Keep in mind that this helicopter is going to be controlled remotely and thus it is a bit difficult to handle it in the air. The players will need to find the Top Fun van that will be marked on your map and enter it. Then they need to fly the helicopter with the explosives by avoiding the construction workers and security guards.
There is no checkpoint for this mission thus it might feel a bit difficult to finish. The key to completing this mission is to have a lot of patience and manage to fly the helicopter with a clear and confident mind. Do not get disheartened if you fail a couple of times, it is usual for that to happen.
Apart from this, here is also a list of some popular missions to play in the game.