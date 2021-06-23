How To Complete Helicopter Mission In GTA Vice City? Guide To The GTA Vice City Mission

GTA Vice City has been one of the most popular games of all times. The gamers have been trying to finish this 2002 action-adventure game and are currently stuck at a couple of different missions in the game. They are currently trying to find answers to questions like how to complete helicopter mission in GTA Vice City. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to finish the Demolition Man in Vice City. Read more about GTA Vice City Mission.

How to complete helicopter mission in GTA Vice City?

First, the players will have to go and meet Avery Carrington to start the Demolition Man mission in GTA Vice City. This is because Avery Carrington needs to clear up some land for his construction site in the game. In the mission, the players are required to plant explosives around the area using an RC Helicopter. Keep in mind that this helicopter is going to be controlled remotely and thus it is a bit difficult to handle it in the air. The players will need to find the Top Fun van that will be marked on your map and enter it. Then they need to fly the helicopter with the explosives by avoiding the construction workers and security guards.

There is no checkpoint for this mission thus it might feel a bit difficult to finish. The key to completing this mission is to have a lot of patience and manage to fly the helicopter with a clear and confident mind. Do not get disheartened if you fail a couple of times, it is usual for that to happen.

Find and enter the TOPFUN van near the building site to be demolished.

The players are then required to plant the 4 bombs in a limited amount of time.

The players will get $1000 and also unlock the Two Bit Hit mission in the game.

Apart from this, here is also a list of some popular missions to play in the game.

The Job: This mission is one of the highest paying missions in the game. In it, Tommy needs to assemble an entire team to plan the bank heist. Completing this mission will unlock other missions with bigger rewards. Reward: Depends on how much money you can collect. Guardian Angels: This is one of the most interesting missions available in the game. The players are required to protect Ricardo Diaz from the Haitians. This is because Ricardo is planning a drug deal with the Cubans. The players need to finish this mission and collect the money. Reward: $1000 Shakedown: Completing this mission might not be a task and the players can easily complete it and gather some money. All they need to do is intimidate some of the shop owners in North Point Mall so that they agree to pay you the protection money. Reward: $2,000

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER