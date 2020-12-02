Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.30 Patch Notes: All About This Latest Update

Watch Dogs Legion has been released and the makers have constantly been updating their game to keep gamers involved in the game. A number of bugs and glitch were reported b the players. Thus, a new Watch Dogs Legion update has now been released that has taken care of the small issues in the game. To help you guys out, we have also listed the Watch Dogs Legion Patch Notes right here. Read more to know about the Watch Dogs Legion TU 2.30 patch notes.

Watch Dogs Legion 2.30 Patch Notes

DedSec, we are planning to release TU 2.30 tomorrow for all platforms, which will include further fixes to the game crashing on all platforms and more.



Global

Fixed an issue that allowed players to change the game difficulty and permadeath options while in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where a black screen could occur when opening the door to hidden rooms.

Super Game Over: Fixed an issue where, after getting Game Over in Permadeath Mode, players would spawn without any player characters when starting a new game.

Players can no longer defy space and time to open an ETO safe an infinite amount of times.

PC

Fixed an issue where operatives would sometimes fall through the water on builds with AMD GPUs.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on saving after exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading the team menu.

Fixed a crash that might occur when using the inventory.

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the game autodetected input devices.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed a crash that could occur when enabling or disabling Ray Tracing.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox (General)

Added Arabic subtitles to the English and Russian version of the game.

Fixed an issue where voice over would sometimes get auto muted.

Xbox One

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when recruiting an Albion guard in the mission “Inside Albion”.

Fixed a crash that could occur after longs periods of play.

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the drone point of view during the “Into the Void” mission.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

Xbox Series X

Fixed an issue where the game launched in English when the console language was set to Arabic.

Improved graphics in instances where corruption occurred.

PlayStation 4

Fixed a crash that could occur when exiting the game.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when spawning into a new area.

Further optimizations made to save games to reduce the likelihood of corruption and lost progression.

PlayStation 5

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when resuming the game from the main menu.

Fix a crash that could occur when quitting the game.

Fixed a black screen that could occur when playing the “Inside Albion” mission.

Stadia

Fixed an issue where lightning could get overblown during the day.

Optimized loading time when quitting to the main menu.

