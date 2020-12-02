Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Madden 21 has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community recently. The makers have now released a new Madden 21 1.20 update. It has brought in a lot of changes to the game. This Madden 21 1.20 update is going to bring in a set of new challenges to the game. It has also managed to make a number of changes to their gameplay. So let’s take a deep dive into the Madden 21 December update.

Also Read | Madden 21 Update 1.09 Patch Notes Are Out; Know All Details

Also Read | Will Madden 21 Transfer From PS4 To PS5? Dual Entitlement To The Rescue

Madden 21 Patch Notes

Key Highlights:

Gameplay tuning and bug fixing

4 new Superstar Abilities

3 new X-Factor Players

12 new Superstar Players

Avatar Customization UI improvements

Gameplay Updates:

Fixed an issue causing the ball velocity to not always reach the desired speed on some specific QB passing animations

Tuning to improve deep zone defenders reaction to crossing routes from a single-receiver side for highly rated defenders

Tuning to slow down cut-reaction time for linebackers in man-coverage facing away from the QB

Fixed a run-block targeting issue with the Gun Wing Flex Wk Inside Zone play

Fixed a rare issue causing QB’s to appear to use an under-pressure pass while not actually being under pressure

New Superstar Abilities and Superstar X-Factor update, based on NFL Player’ performance up to this point in the 2020 NFL Season

Fixed an issue causing defenders in man coverage vs. a ‘block-and-release’ RB to sometimes instantly switch their assignments to blitz when seeing the RB start to block, resulting in the RB being left uncovered once he would run his route thereafter

Newly Added Superstar Abilities:

Film Study - Defenders with this ability will have full vision of plays the offense has run 5 times each quarter; via coach cam.

DEV NOTE: Based on the feedback received from the Madden 21 beta, we re-worked this ability to provide more balance across our multiple game modes. One of those adjustments is based on players telling us it was too easy for the ability to activate, making it too powerful. In response, the ability will now require a variable number of repeated offensive play calls before activating. This number will scale up or down based on the current quarter as well as the game's quarter length settings, with the required amount always being displayed via X-Factor Vision in pre-play. Additionally, defender knowledge of these repeated plays will be wiped out when a quarter ends, giving the offense a bit more leeway with how they run their play-calling.

Backlash - Ball carriers with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties against their tackler when tackled via a non-conservative tackle.

Recuperation - Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays.

Honorary Lineman - Non-offensive linemen with this ability will frequently win Impact Blocks when blocking defensive backs in the open field

New X-Factor Players:

Alvin Kamara, Saints:

Satellite X-Factor

Juke Box

Lavonte David, Buccaneers:

Run Stuffer X-Factor

Deflator

DeForest Buckner, Colts:

Unstoppable Force X-Factor

Inside Stuff

New Superstar Players:

DK Metcalf, Seahawks:

Deep Out Elite

Red Zone Threat

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team:

Deep In Elite

Outside Apprentice

Aaron Jones, Packers:

Backfield Mismatch

Recuperation

Calvin Ridley, Falcons:

Mid Out Elite

Outside Apprentice

Darren Waller, Raiders:

TE Apprentice

Short Out Elite

Jamison Crowder, Jets:

Mid In Elite

Brian Burns, Panthers:

Speedster

Strip Specialist

Myles Jack, Jaguars:

Outmatched

Deflator

Jessie Bates III, Bengals:

Deep In Zone KO

Acrobat

Ali Marpet, Buccaneers:

Post Up

Secure Protector

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team:

Inside Stuff

Run Stopper

Josh Allen, Bills:

Quickdraw

Escape Artist

One Off Addition:

Derrick Henry, Titans

Backlash (NEW ABILITY)

Superstar Downgrades:

The following players have been downgraded from X-Factors to Superstars

Drew Brees, Saints - Pro Reads Ability removed

Calais Campbell, Ravens - Unstoppable Force and Edge Threat Abilities removed.

The following players are no longer Superstars, losing all abilities

Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Zach Ertz, Eagles

TY Hilton, Colts

Justin Simmons, Broncos

Matt Ryan, Falcons

Julian Edelman, Patriots

Carson Wentz, Eagles

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

The Yard Updates:

Stability enhancements

Superstar KO Updates:

Stability enhancements

User Experience (UX) Updates:

Users can now link directly from Avatar customization screens directly to the vanity story by clicking on the Store Advertisement or by Hitting Y/Triangle while viewing individual items

Also Read | Madden 21 1.11 Focused On Fixing The Catching Glitch Caused By Previous Update

Also Read | Madden 21 Update: Get A Complete List Of Madden 21 Roster Ratings Here