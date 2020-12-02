Madden 21 1.20 Patch Notes: Here's More About The New December Title Update

Madden 21 has been one of the most talked-about games amongst the gaming community recently. The makers have now released a new Madden 21 1.20 update. It has brought in a lot of changes to the game. This Madden 21 1.20 update is going to bring in a set of new challenges to the game. It has also managed to make a number of changes to their gameplay. So let’s take a deep dive into the Madden 21 December update.
Madden 21 Patch Notes
Key Highlights:
- Gameplay tuning and bug fixing
- 4 new Superstar Abilities
- 3 new X-Factor Players
- 12 new Superstar Players
- Avatar Customization UI improvements
Gameplay Updates:
- Fixed an issue causing the ball velocity to not always reach the desired speed on some specific QB passing animations
- Tuning to improve deep zone defenders reaction to crossing routes from a single-receiver side for highly rated defenders
- Tuning to slow down cut-reaction time for linebackers in man-coverage facing away from the QB
- Fixed a run-block targeting issue with the Gun Wing Flex Wk Inside Zone play
- Fixed a rare issue causing QB’s to appear to use an under-pressure pass while not actually being under pressure
- New Superstar Abilities and Superstar X-Factor update, based on NFL Player’ performance up to this point in the 2020 NFL Season
- Fixed an issue causing defenders in man coverage vs. a ‘block-and-release’ RB to sometimes instantly switch their assignments to blitz when seeing the RB start to block, resulting in the RB being left uncovered once he would run his route thereafter
Newly Added Superstar Abilities:
- Film Study - Defenders with this ability will have full vision of plays the offense has run 5 times each quarter; via coach cam.
- DEV NOTE: Based on the feedback received from the Madden 21 beta, we re-worked this ability to provide more balance across our multiple game modes. One of those adjustments is based on players telling us it was too easy for the ability to activate, making it too powerful. In response, the ability will now require a variable number of repeated offensive play calls before activating. This number will scale up or down based on the current quarter as well as the game's quarter length settings, with the required amount always being displayed via X-Factor Vision in pre-play. Additionally, defender knowledge of these repeated plays will be wiped out when a quarter ends, giving the offense a bit more leeway with how they run their play-calling.
- Backlash - Ball carriers with this ability will cause increased fatigue penalties against their tackler when tackled via a non-conservative tackle.
- Recuperation - Players with this ability will recover from the effects of fatigue at an increased rate between plays.
- Honorary Lineman - Non-offensive linemen with this ability will frequently win Impact Blocks when blocking defensive backs in the open field
New X-Factor Players:
- Alvin Kamara, Saints:
- Satellite X-Factor
- Juke Box
- Lavonte David, Buccaneers:
- Run Stuffer X-Factor
- Deflator
- DeForest Buckner, Colts:
- Unstoppable Force X-Factor
- Inside Stuff
- New Superstar Players:
- DK Metcalf, Seahawks:
- Deep Out Elite
- Red Zone Threat
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team:
- Deep In Elite
- Outside Apprentice
- Aaron Jones, Packers:
- Backfield Mismatch
- Recuperation
- Calvin Ridley, Falcons:
- Mid Out Elite
- Outside Apprentice
- Darren Waller, Raiders:
- TE Apprentice
- Short Out Elite
- Jamison Crowder, Jets:
- Mid In Elite
- Brian Burns, Panthers:
- Speedster
- Strip Specialist
- Myles Jack, Jaguars:
- Outmatched
- Deflator
- Jessie Bates III, Bengals:
- Deep In Zone KO
- Acrobat
- Ali Marpet, Buccaneers:
- Post Up
- Secure Protector
- Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team:
- Inside Stuff
- Run Stopper
- Josh Allen, Bills:
- Quickdraw
- Escape Artist
- One Off Addition:
- Derrick Henry, Titans
- Backlash (NEW ABILITY)
Superstar Downgrades:
- The following players have been downgraded from X-Factors to Superstars
- Drew Brees, Saints - Pro Reads Ability removed
- Calais Campbell, Ravens - Unstoppable Force and Edge Threat Abilities removed.
- The following players are no longer Superstars, losing all abilities
- Demarcus Lawrence, Cowboys
- Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
- Zach Ertz, Eagles
- TY Hilton, Colts
- Justin Simmons, Broncos
- Matt Ryan, Falcons
- Julian Edelman, Patriots
- Carson Wentz, Eagles
- Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team
- Courtland Sutton, Broncos
The Yard Updates:
- Stability enhancements
- Superstar KO Updates:
- Stability enhancements
User Experience (UX) Updates:
- Users can now link directly from Avatar customization screens directly to the vanity story by clicking on the Store Advertisement or by Hitting Y/Triangle while viewing individual items
