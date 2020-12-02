Apex Legends 1.54 Patch Notes And Out Of Sync With Server Error Fix

Apex Legends comes under the game genre of free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game which was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts in the year 2019. There was no prior announcement or marketing about this battle royale game as it shook the entire gaming community at the time of release. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 4, 2019.

Over this short period of time, there has been many updates and content releases. The latest Apex Legends update or 1.54 brings a new event and some game changes. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Also read | New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?

Apex Legends 1.54 Patch Notes

Also read | How To Redeem Codes In Cold War To Access All The Bonus Content?

The developers have deployed a small patch to re-enable the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident as well as to provide a fix for players who are getting stuck on certain menu pages. For those partaking in the Holo Day Bash for the first time, here’s a summary of the new Limited Time Mode (LTM) Winter Express:

For those of you who haven’t played it before, Winter Express is a round-based mode where three squads battle for control of the train as it makes its way around World’s Edge.

This year, when your squad respawns after a round has finished, you will spawn on your own supply ship as it follows the train.

From here, your squad will be able to survey the battlefield and skydive into combat as the train arrives at its next station and the objective unlocks.

The squad that won the previous round will respawn directly on the train.

Apex Legends Out of Sync with Server Error

The Apex Legends Code Truck is an error code that stopped a large number of players from getting into the game. There is still no official fix for this error as of now but you can try to fix it using some of the methods mentioned below:

The first thing to do is to verify your game files within Steam.

This takes time but works most of the time. It can allow you to log in even after receiving the out of sync with server code truck error.

The second thing to do is close the game on Steam and then open it on Origin, then return to Steam again.

Also read | FAUG Release Date, Pre Registration And Other Details You Need To Know

Also read | AC Valhalla Rollo Traitor Quest Guide: Follow This Guide To Find Out The Culprit