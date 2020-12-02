Apex Legends 1.54 Patch Notes And Out Of Sync With Server Error Fix

Quick links:
Apex Legends comes under the game genre of free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game which was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts in the year 2019. There was no prior announcement or marketing about this battle royale game as it shook the entire gaming community at the time of release. It was released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 4, 2019.
Over this short period of time, there has been many updates and content releases. The latest Apex Legends update or 1.54 brings a new event and some game changes. Here is everything you need to know about it.
Also read | New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?
Also read | How To Redeem Codes In Cold War To Access All The Bonus Content?
The developers have deployed a small patch to re-enable the ability to place Rampart’s turret on the Trident as well as to provide a fix for players who are getting stuck on certain menu pages. For those partaking in the Holo Day Bash for the first time, here’s a summary of the new Limited Time Mode (LTM) Winter Express:
The Apex Legends Code Truck is an error code that stopped a large number of players from getting into the game. There is still no official fix for this error as of now but you can try to fix it using some of the methods mentioned below:
Also read | FAUG Release Date, Pre Registration And Other Details You Need To Know
Also read | AC Valhalla Rollo Traitor Quest Guide: Follow This Guide To Find Out The Culprit