Halo 4 Release Date For PC; Know When Does Halo 4 Come Out On PC

Halo is one of the most iconic franchises of Xbox. It is an Xbox exclusive game that has inspired a lot of new shooting games that have come up in the gaming industry. Halo is a classic franchise and now they are coming up with the remastered campaign for Halo: Master Chief Collection, Halo 4. Halo 4 will be the latest remastered installment to the long-standing multiplayer shooting franchise. It will also be making an appearance on PC. Players have been asking for Halo 4 release date for PC

When does Halo 4 come out on PC?

The initial Halo 4 release date for PC was set for 6th November 2020 but now that date has been postponed to 17th November 2020. Halo 4 will be optimized to run on PC and will include a full remastered campaign in the game.

The Master Chief Collection was released for PC in December 2019, but the collection had only one game in its roster, Halo: Reach. The developers have then slowly added new games to the collection and the latest addition will be Halo 4. Halo 4 is the fourth part of the main storyline and the 7th Halo game to be released.

Players can purchase the Master Chief Collection for $39.99 and it will include Halo 4 in the collection from the 17th of November. This date also marks the entrance of the Master Chief Collection into Xbox’s next-gen consoles, Xbox Series X and S. Halo 4 will be available for purchase individually too, but it hasn’t appeared on the store yet, so no pricing has been given to the players.

Halo 4 will officially arrive on PC as a part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on November 17.



Wake up, and venture forth into Requiem. pic.twitter.com/nc67lRNEyG — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

More about Master Chief Collection

The Master Chief Collection has been released to honor the iconic hero and his legendary journey across all the Halo games. The Master Chief Collection includes the complete Master Chief Story, players will be well versed with this character and his exploits thanks to the collection. The Master Chief Collection will have the following games in its roster:

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition

Halo 2: Anniversary Edition

Halo 3

Halo 4

These are the games that will be included in the collection. All of them are included with a whopping total of 45 campaign missions and more than 100 multiplayer and Spartan ops maps including Halo: Combat Evolved maps, designed to keep the players immersed until the release of their latest flagship, Halo: Infinite. The collection has also been updated with Xbox One X enhancements to provide up to 4K UHD and HDR support.

