Watch Dogs Legion Guide: How To Retire Operatives In Watch Dogs Legion?

Watch Dogs Legion has introduced one of the most interesting mechanics in their games. The introduction of the hacking mechanics was loved and appreciated by all. Now the game has introduced a new feature where any character from the open world can be recruited in their DedSec team to aid them against their battle with the governing body of London. These characters are recruited as operatives in the team. Players have been asking how to retire operatives in Watch Dogs Legion.

How to retire operatives in Watch Dogs Legion?

The game has the players constantly rebuilding their team of operatives in the game. With a game filled with 9 million playable characters, it can be hard for some players to settle on select characters. Players keep coming across new characters with better stats and operatives that fit the team better. The game also has a permadeath feature, which means once a character is dead, they are lost for the entirety of the game.

The game has a max team limit feature instilled. Players can only have a team of a maximum of 45 characters at a time. Some characters outlive their usefulness and they need to be retired to make room for more useful operatives. There are two ways for how to retire operatives in Watch Dogs Legion. Find both the options below:

Leave them to die

One of the easiest but also the most cold-hearted way of getting rid of the operatives is just plainly letting them perish. When the player switches on the permadeath mode, operatives that are killed in battle, never return back to the game and this opens a spot for the next operative. This is one of the ways players can also get rid of Prestige Operatives as they do not have a retire option in their profile.

Removing them from the team

Players also have a way of retiring operatives from their team which does not involve killing, but there’s a catch, once an operative is retired, they cannot be recruited again, so players need to be sure before making this decision. To retire operatives from their team players need to access the Watch Dogs Legion Team menu. In the menu, they need to open the profile of the operative they wish to retire. Once on the profile, they will get an option of retiring the operative by pressing ‘square’ on the PS4, pressing ‘X’ on the Xbox One, and simply clicking the retire button on PC.

