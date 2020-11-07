Red Dead Redemption 2 Guide: Where To Sell Jewelry And Gold Bars In RDR 2?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is considered by critics and fans as one of the best projects by Rockstar. The game allows the player to be unified with the 'Wild West'. It has been intended to give the players the sentiment of how the world revolved in the Cowboy Era and how gangsters were one of the noticeable citizenries. Rockstar makes games that have extraordinary richness. They create a world where players can be an alternate individual, be in the shoes of the hero of the story. Set out on their own excursion to find another world and open its boundless insider facts. Players have been wondering where to sell jewelry and gold bars in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Where to sell jewelry and gold bars in Red Dead Redemption 2?

During the course of the game, players come across a lot of goods that they intend on stealing. These are obtained by looting houses, enemies they kill, and stealing from horse saddles. After collecting these stolen goods, players will sometimes realize that they have collected really valuable goods which can fetch them top dollar.

Jewelry and gold bars in RDR 2 are one of the most valuable goods and players need a fence to sell off these stolen goods. Players won't come across a fence at the start of the game, but early into chapter 2 the players should come across a fence called Seamus in Emerald Ranch and this man will buy the goods of Arthur. There are a few more fences in RDR 2 for players wondering where to sell jewelry and gold bars in Red Dead Redemption 2:

A fence can be found north of Clemens Point

East Side of Saint-Denis has a fence

Another Fence rests north of Rhodes

One more fence in Van Horn near the water

Where does Red Dead Redemption 2 take place?

Rockstar has created an awe-striking open world for RDR2. It has beautiful landscapes, the rustling and bustling of old cities, ice-capped mountains, and a lot more. This game takes open-world design to the next level with so many elements of the environment reacting to the actions of the player. From how the characters from the open-world react to the player’s reputation and hygiene, to how the player reacts to new events in the open world, Rockstar has thought of it all.

The size of the RDR2 map is absolutely gigantic. An open world with this level of detail and at such a massive scale is unheard of, but Rockstar has come through with it like always. RDR2 covers a massive area of five fictional states in the game. Here is the answer to what states does RDR2 take place in:

West Elizabeth

Lemoyne

Ambarino

New Austin

New Hanover

