Hitman 3 Carryover Not Working? IOI Acknowledged The Issue; Read Details

Hitman 3 was finally released yesterday on January 20, 2021, on various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Windows PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. Developed by IO Interactive, this title allows existing owners to dive into every game from the trilogy, while also enabling them to import all of the locations without any extra charges.

In addition, all of your progress made in Hitman 2 and Hitman 1 can be carried over to the latest title once you log in. However, many players have started reporting about the "Hitman 3 carryover not working" issue. If you have been having similar problems then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Hitman 3 carryover not working

The newly released Hitman 3 game was released with a unique game interface where players get to carry over their progression from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 in the game. However, as soon as the game was out, players were disappointed for the fact that this feature did not work due to the Hitman 3 server down problem. Unlike the previous editions of the game series, the final instalment was developed by IO Interactive.

The developers have acknowledged the Hitman 3 server down problem and they are currently working on a fix. The organisation took to its official Twitter account and said: "If you complete the process and see that your request has 'failed', it will be placed in a queue on our end and processed. You can do no more." This means that the server issue is getting addressed and it is a matter of time that the Hitman 3 carryover not working will be resolved

Update on progression carryover:



We're processing thousands of players and getting more of you playing.



If you complete the process and see that your request has 'failed', it will be placed in a queue on our end and processed. You can do no more.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/cZxauCnzyI — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

The IO Interactive also mentioned in another Tweet that the organisation is making progress while fixing the problem. It reads: "We hope many of you are enjoying the game & we’re continuing to make progress on fixing server issues". We hope that this sever issue is resolved soon so that players can carry over their progression in the game via Hitman 3 carryover website.

HITMAN 3 Update:



We hope many of you are enjoying the game & we’re continuing to make progress on fixing server issues. We want to get you (& your progress) in the game ASAP. In the next few hours, our updates will be less frequent - thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/bNS86BIwVv — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

