Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination: Learn More About This Hitman 3 Mission Here

Every player that has played any of the action shooting game, wants to have a full-on stealth experience too. There are very few stealth games that are at par with the Hitman franchise. Through the Hitman franchise, the players get to play as a modern-day assassin. Players can plan and execute assassination the way they want in Hitman 3. Players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination.

Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination

In Hitman 3 Agent 47 has turned against the ICA and has now reached the China Headquarters of ICA in the town of Chongqing to deal with the agency as he seems fit. There are a number of assassinations that Agent 47 will have to deal with in order to complete the town of Chongqing Assassinations. Check out all the door codes Chongqing below:

Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118

ICA Apartment door code – 0118

Laundromat door code – 0118

Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552

Therapy room door code – 2552

Arcade door code – 2552

There are many ways that Agent 47 could deal with Hush in the Chongqing assassination and complete a number of challenges along the way, check them out below:

Stick it to the Man

Mnemonic

Deprivation

Big Bada Boom

Straight Shot

Bullet Points

A Shock to the System

Medium Rare

Someone Could Hurt Themselves

Cooling Down

Piano Man

Venting Some Stress

Tasteless, Traceless

Hold My Hair

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

