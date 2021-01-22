Last Updated:

Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination: Learn More About This Hitman 3 Mission Here

Hitman 3 tasks the players to travel to several locations and perform assassinations there. Learn more about Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination here.

Every player that has played any of the action shooting game, wants to have a full-on stealth experience too. There are very few stealth games that are at par with the Hitman franchise. Through the Hitman franchise, the players get to play as a modern-day assassin. Players can plan and execute assassination the way they want in Hitman 3. Players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination.

Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination

In Hitman 3 Agent 47 has turned against the ICA and has now reached the China Headquarters of ICA in the town of Chongqing to deal with the agency as he seems fit. There are a number of assassinations that Agent 47 will have to deal with in order to complete the town of Chongqing Assassinations. Check out all the door codes Chongqing below:

  • Container door code to ICA facility entrance – 0118
  • ICA Apartment door code – 0118
  • Laundromat door code – 0118
  • Benchmark lab staircase door code – 2552
  • Therapy room door code – 2552
  • Arcade door code – 2552

There are many ways that Agent 47 could deal with Hush in the Chongqing assassination and complete a number of challenges along the way, check them out below:

  • Stick it to the Man
  • Mnemonic
  • Deprivation
  • Big Bada Boom
  • Straight Shot
  • Bullet Points
  • A Shock to the System
  • Medium Rare
  • Someone Could Hurt Themselves
  • Cooling Down
  • Piano Man
  • Venting Some Stress
  • Tasteless, Traceless
  • Hold My Hair

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.0
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.0
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56
  • PIXEL SHADER: 5.1
  • VERTEX SHADER: 5.1
  • FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB
  • DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

