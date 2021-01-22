Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination: Learn More About This Hitman 3 Mission Here

Quick links:
Every player that has played any of the action shooting game, wants to have a full-on stealth experience too. There are very few stealth games that are at par with the Hitman franchise. Through the Hitman franchise, the players get to play as a modern-day assassin. Players can plan and execute assassination the way they want in Hitman 3. Players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Chongqing Assassination.
Also read: Hitman 3 Dubai Safe Code: Here Are The Keypad Codes For These 4 Floors
Also read: Hitman 3 Death In The Family Case File Guide: How To Obtain The File? Details Inside
In Hitman 3 Agent 47 has turned against the ICA and has now reached the China Headquarters of ICA in the town of Chongqing to deal with the agency as he seems fit. There are a number of assassinations that Agent 47 will have to deal with in order to complete the town of Chongqing Assassinations. Check out all the door codes Chongqing below:
There are many ways that Agent 47 could deal with Hush in the Chongqing assassination and complete a number of challenges along the way, check them out below:
Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:
Also read: How To Preorder Resident Evil 8? Check Out The Resident Evil Village Preorder Details
Also read: Hitman 3 Carryover Not Working? IOI Acknowledged The Issue; Read Details