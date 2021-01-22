How To Preorder Resident Evil 8? Check Out The Resident Evil Village Preorder Details

Resident Evil is one of the franchises that provide the player with an authentic horror action experience that all players are longing for. This franchise is one of the longest on-going franchises that has seen a number of platform changes. The latest game of this franchise is Resident Evil village, which is the 8th installment. Players want to learn how to preorder Resident Evil 8.

Also read: GTA 5 Treasure Chest Location: Learn Where To Find The Treasure Chests In Cayo Perico

Also read: Pokemon Go Bonus Box: Learn More About Pokemon Go 1 Coin Box Here

How to preorder Resident Evil 8?

The 8th installment to the Resident Evil franchise has been announced and the release date for Resident Evil Village has been set for May 7, 2021. Players can preorder Resident Evil Village starting today, till the day the game releases. To Preorder Resident Evil 8, players can either approach their local retailer to preorder the hard copy or they can pre-order the digital copy through the Playstation or Microsoft Store. Check out all the editions for Resident Evil 8 below:

Standard Edition: $59.99

Deluxe Edition: $69.99

Complete Edition: $79.99

Preorder Bonus: Mr. Racoon Weapon Charm and a Survival Resource Pack

Resident Evil Village Demo

An Official Resident Evil Village Demo has been showcased for the Playstation 5. This demo can now be played by users that own the Playstation 5. This demo plays a different character for the demo, instead of the previous game protagonist, Ethan Winters, players get to play as a character called. “Maiden”. This demo is exclusive for the Playstation 5 and the developers have stated that a different demo will be released at a later date for the current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil Village PC Requirements

Players can purchase this game on the PS4 or the Xbox One and get a free upgrade for the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. For the PC it is a different scenario altogether, players might need a decent setup to run this game as intended. Check out the PC requirements for Resident Evil 8 below:

Resident Evil 8 Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6350 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R7 265 with 2GB Video RAM

Resident Evil 8 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

Also read: How To Unlock Amax In Warzone? Check Out Best Amax Loadout And More

Also read: Pele Cup And New Soccer Skins In Fortnite Have Arrived, Check Them Out Here