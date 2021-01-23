Hitman 3 Dartmoor Safe Code: Check Out How To Crack Alexa Carlisle's Office Safe Here

Hitman 3 has just been released and it is the latest installment to the Hitman franchise. This game makes the player embody the role of Agent 47 who is a professional killer and has now turned against his old agency. The game allows the player to play the role of an assassin that can decide and figure out their own creative way to assassinate their targets. Players want to learn more about Hitman 3 Dartmoor Safe Code.

Hitman 3 Dartmoor Safe Code

The Dartmoor Safe is located in the Carlisle Manor in Alexa Carlisle’s office. This area can be accessed by either taking up the disguise of one of the guards of the manor or by completing the murder mystery. Once the players are inside the office, they can reveal the location of the safe by pressing a button on the chair in the office. This button will trigger a response that will move a painting, revealing the location of the safe.

After finding the safe, the players will come across a set of Dartmoor Clues. These Dartmoor Clues will help them find out how to crack the safe code. The clues are a clock, a telescope, a fire, and a moose.

Clock: Players can find the clock sitting on a desk near a painting of two men on a horse in Alexa Carlisle’s office. They need to move closer to the clock and note down the first digit for the code scribbled in front of it, the first digit is 1.

Telescope: The second digit of the code can be found scribbled on the wall behind the telescope in the room, the telescope is located near the window and the second digit of the safe code is 9.

Fire: The third digit of the code can be found on a plaque right on top of the fireplace, the third digit to the Dartmoor Safe code is 7.

Moose: The last digit of the code can be found near the wall-mounted head of the moose that is located on top of the double doors, the last digit of the Dartmoor Safe code is 5.

Through this process, the players will understand the safe code to be ‘1975’, they can now approach the safe and input this code in order to unlock it. Players need to access the safe as they are trying to complete the Death in the Family mission. To complete the Death in the Family Mission, they need to obtain the case file that is locked away in Alexa Carlisle’s safe. The other way to obtain it is to complete the murder mystery.

