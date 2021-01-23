Hitman 3 Certainty Principle: Go Through This Brief Guide To Complete The Mission

Hitman 3 is the 3rd instalment in the stealth assassination trilogy by IO interactive. The game was developed and published by IO Interactive for all the major gaming platforms which include Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch on 20 January 2021. Here in this article, you will know everything about one of the missions in the Hitman 3 Chongqing level. In this mission, the players will have to assassinate a scientist named Imogen Royce

Hitman 3 Certainty Principle

The first step is to get inside the dumpling restaurant and carefully pay attention to a conversation going on between Mr. Pritchard and the assistant of Imogen Royce’s. Follow these steps after reaching this point:

Go to the kitchen and pick up the “Dumplings Cook” disguise.

Now you need to go to the bathroom to get the emetic poison

Add it to Pritchard’s food while you prepare it.

Ring the bell to get a waiter to serve the dish

Take his clothes

After you get the P41 Form from the apartment of Pritchard, Imogen Royce’s assistant will give you a tour of the ICA Facility.

Since Imogen Royce is waiting for you so this part will be time-sensitive.

Pay attention till she’s done with her tour or she’ll get bored and the Certainty Principle mission story will fail.

While Royce is giving you a guided tour of the core, spam “X” because you’ll get a prompt to toss her off the railing. Reload your save after this tally is completed.

You need to keep going with the tour until you make your way through level 2 of the IC Facility which is Royce’s office.

Now she will tell you to fire some of her employees.

With the terminal opened, fire the following people in this order: Alicia Reynolds – She’ll disable the safety mechanism of the core. Jeremy Bolt – Fire him after Reynolds. This will make him distract Royce’s bodyguard. Sharon Reed – Fire her once Reynolds is about to leave the core and Royce is about to enter it. Royce will get burned to a crisp.



