Hitman 3 Greenhouse Key: Learn How To Find The Greenhouse Key In Hitman 3 Here

Hitman 3 has been delivered quite recently and it is the most recent portion to the Hitman establishment. This game makes the player embody the job of Agent 47 who is an expert assassin and has now betrayed his old office. The game permits the player to assume the part of a professional killer that can choose and sort out their own inventive method to kill their Targets. Many have been inquisitive about Hitman 3 Greenhouse Key.

Hitman 3 Greenhouse Key

The players will need to access the Greenhouse when they are trying to complete the Dartmoor Murder Mystery. In this mission, the players will take up the role of a private investigator and analyze clues to figure who the murderer is. In order to do that, the player will have to comb through every character and room in the Carlisle Mansion. One of the rooms that hold a vital piece of evidence is in the Greenhouse, but the room appears to be locked and the player will have to figure out a way to get past this locked door.

The players will have to analyze Emma Room Clues and Gregory Room clues to learn the location of the Greenhouse key. After combing through Emma Room Clues and Gregory Room Clues the players will come to the understanding that Emma has the greenhouse key with her. The players can then subdue her to get the key.

The other alternative to get into the Greenhouse is by using a lockpick or a crowbar to unlock the doors. This will trigger many alarms so the players will have to keep all the other characters distracted. Once they are inside, they will receive a vital piece of evidence, that is all the equipment that was used to craft the poison and the name of who is the next person on the kill list.

Hitman 3 PC Requirements

Hitman 3 is the latest installment to the Hitman Franchise. Although the game is available on the current-gen and next-gen consoles, many players would like to enjoy this game on their PC. To enjoy the game as intended, the players will have to have in place a certain set of requirements. Check out the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Hitman 3 below:

Hitman 3 Minimum PC Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD Phenom II X4 940

RAM: 8 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7870

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Hitman 3 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 80 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

