Hitman 3 Rebecca Room Clues: Here Are All The Clues You Can Find In Rebecca's Room

This mission of Hitman 3 will require the players to investigate some of the characters to find out the murderer of Zachary. Emma and Gregory can be found in the sitting room. Edward is in the dining room playing his piano and Rebecca can be seen strolling behind the sitting room and the trophy room. The last one you will have to investigate is Patrick, he can be seen around the library.

Also read | Is Mono The Thin Man In Little Nightmares 2? Find Out What Happens At The End Of The Game

Hitman 3 Rebecca Room Clues

Also read | Pokemon Go Electrode Best Movesets: Here Are All The Best Movesets Of This Pokemon

One of the game levels in Hitman 3 has taken inspiration from mystery novels of the classic age. This mission is set in a gigantic, old English estate and the players will have to take the disguise of a detective in order to find the murderer of the family’s patriarch, Zachary. Here are the Clue Locations of Rebecca's room:

Rebecca’s Room Rebecca’s Laptop Go to the laptop which you can find on the centre table Interact with it. Rebecca’s Notes Take out your camera Scan the documents on the ottoman by the fireplace.



Hitman 3 Update of

Feb 09 (PS5 Only) Game Help Added support for Game Help on PlayStation 5. When playing a campaign mission in HITMAN 3 (including HITMAN 1 & 2 missions), PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 can get access to hints on how to complete each Mission Story, with videos and step-by-step instructions. Viva La Vita Some outdated messaging about the PlayStation Vita, which was displayed when your controller was disconnected is now removed.

Jan 22 (Switch only) Switch Trials Fixed an issue that could prevent Switch users from being able to access the second trial of HITMAN 3 – Cloud Version. This was happening when visiting the eShop after completing the first trial. Everyone who was affected by this issue has been granted one more trial.

Jan 21 (PC only) Down Stream Developers deployed a hotfix on PC for an issue that was causing a crash when players were using OBS (streaming software) and trying to change resolution. The Estimated update size for this patch is 550 MB.



Also read | Destiny 2 Beyond Light Season 13: How To Get The Cabal Gold?

Also read | Genshin Impact Plaustrite Shard Location: Know How To Get Plaustrite Shard