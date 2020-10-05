How Long Is Crash Bandicoot 4? Know How Long Does It Take To Beat The Game

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic games by Sony. It first made an appearance on the Playstation 1 and has, since then, been on every next console. Crash Bandicoot 4 is going to be a sequel to their 20-year-old game Crash Bandicoot 3 and that's why the name, "It's about time". The game will be available on PS4 and Xbox One X. Developers have informed that the sequel should be the biggest installment of the game yet. This statement has the fans wondering how long is Crash Bandicoot 4.

Also read: Crash Bandicoot 4 Release Time And Date; Know All Details Here

How long is Crash Bandicoot 4

Developers have informed the players and fans that Crash Bandicoot 4 is the longest installment to the series. The sequel has longer levels and has added a replay feature. Players can replay the levels with different challenges with the help of the flashback tapes and the N.Verted filter.

The gameplay time for Crash Bandicoot 4 comes up to a total of 6-8 hours. This may vary for different gamers, according to how difficult it is for them to get through the levels and also for the players going for the 100% completion tag. Earlier reports had suggested that the game should come in with a whopping 100 levels. The final product has 43 levels in total. Crash bandicoot 4 is the biggest Crash bandicoot game yet, because of the larger amount of levels and longer level length.

It has other game modes that the player can dwell on after completing the game. There are 21 flashback tape levels which are extremely difficult, which players can attempt to complete. There also N.Verted levels that have a different than original approach on the levels. Players can also play these levels with different playable characters such as Neo Cortex, Tawna, Dingodile, and more. Adding these extra game modes will take the completion time up to a total of 20 hours of gameplay time.

Also read: Crash Bandicoot 4 Review: Here's What The Players And Critics Have Said About The Game

More on Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time

The players are going to get to play a sequel for a game they have been waiting for around two decades. Crash Bandicoot was a revolutionary game in the earlier console and has set a very high mark in the gaming industry. The game has Crash and Coco playing as the protagonists. The antagonists of the games are Neo Cortex and N.Tropy. The antagonists are plotting an attack on the whole multiverse and the responsibility of saving the world now falls on Crash and Coco, the savior marsupials. They will have to reunite the 4 Quantum Masks to bend the fabrics of reality.

Also read: Fortnite Halloween Skins; Learn About The New Skins Coming To Fortnite This Spooky Season

Also read: When Does Wolverine Come Out In Fortnite? Know Where To Find Wolverine On Map

Promo image source: CrafterArmys Twitter Handle