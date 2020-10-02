Crash Bandicoot 4 Review: Here's What The Players And Critics Have Said About The Game

Crash bandicoot 4 has been revealed and a number of players have been talking about it on social media sites. The launch of the fourth addition to the classic Playstation gaming series has certainly got the players extremely excited. The game has been receiving a number of positive reviews from not only the fans but also the critics. Read more to know about Crash Bandicoot 4 reviews.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is available now at PS Store

Crash Bandicoot 4 fan reviews

The fans have been loving the new Crash Bandicoot 4 that has been released today. They are sharing a number of posts about their Crash bandicoot 4 review. They have shared a number of pictures and videos from the game and have explained why exactly did they enjoy the game. A fan commented, “I'm really happy with Crash 4 launch and now a new path to our marsupial unfolds. Thank you guys from @ToysForBob#crash4 #crashbandicoot #CrashBandicoot4 #coco #cocobandicoot #crash @CrashBandicoot@Canadianguyehh@FromHappyRock.” seeing these type of fan reactions about the game shows that the makers have successfully managed to win over the hearts of the gamers. Here are some other fan reactions about Crash Bandicoot 4.

I finally finished this piece for #CrashBandicoot4 ! I don't have a console to play the game but I'm excited anyways because I grew up with the series! Surprisingly enough, this is the only Crash Bandicoot fan art I've ever done

Crash Bandicoot 4 critics review

Pre-order ✅ Pre-load ✅ and Play on Oct 2nd

The players have been loving the maker’s efforts to keep the classic elements the game intact while adding a number of new things to their Crash Bandicoot 4. The players are loving the fact that they are able to experience their favourite childhood character in this new PS4 game with a number of new maps and challenges. Mostly the game has scored a number of great reviews but some surely are not in favour of the same. But its outstanding features like new competitive and co-op modes have certainly given the developers, Toys for Bob all the credits from their creativity. Here are some popular game critic ratings on Crash Bandicoot 4.

GameSpot -- 8/10

Game Informer -- 8.5/10

Destructoid -- 9/10

VG24/7 -- 3/5

IGN -- 8/10

Polygon -- No Score

More about Crash Bandicoot 4

Crash Bandicoot is one of the most iconic games of on Sony’s Playstation. It first game that developed was actually made for the Playstation 1 and has made an appearance on every next console since. Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the latest instalment of the franchise and is going to be released for PS4 and Xbox One. Crash Bandicoot 4 is released after Crash Bandicoot 3, which was released 20 years ago. Thus using the tag line, "It's about time" is certainly explained after such a long wait.

