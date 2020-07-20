How Long To Beat Paper Mario Origami King If You Tackle The Side Quests?

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems recently released a new Mario game for the Nintendo Switch platform. The latest game in the series has been called Paper Mario: The Origami King and is the first game in the franchise since Paper Mario: Color Splash, which released four years ago. It is the sixth Paper Mario game which packs plenty of fun features for the gaming fans.

When it comes to the gameplay and combat, the new Mario game promises to shake things up a bit. The usual battles will now take place inside a ring and blend the previously seen turn-based combat with puzzle-solving. This is achieved by simply turning the dial on the ring.

The new video game will see Mario and his buddies come together to rescue Princess Peach from the clutches of a new villain called King Olly, who is the ruler of the mushroom kingdom. However, before fans dive into the task headfirst, a lot of players may wonder as to how long will it actually take them to complete beat Paper Mario: The Origami King and reach the conclusion. So, let’s us take a look at how long is Paper Mario Origami King.

How long to beat Paper Mario Origami King?

The length of Paper Mario: The Origami King is quite similar to that of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (2004) and Paper Mario: Color Splash (2016). In general, it will take you close to 30 hours to beat Paper Mario: The Origami King and reach its conclusion. However, this is just an approximate completion time which assumes that you actually take up a few side quests that are presented as part of the gameplay. This makes it one of the longest entries in the Paper Mario franchise, which is exciting news for gamers who are actually looking to spend a good amount of time with the new video game.

As for players who are looking for a shorter experience with lesser distractions, they can always choose to ignore some of these content and sprint through the game. The side quests mostly revolve around discovering collectible treasures and rescuing Mushroom People that are turned into origami or hurling confetti.

